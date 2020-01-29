Newsdeck

Spurs sign Dutch winger Bergwijn from PSV

By News24 29 January 2020
Caption
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho (C) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 15 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGE

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on a contract that runs to 2025, the Premier League club said https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/january/bergwijn-joins-from-psv on Wednesday.

Spurs did not disclose the transfer fee, which British daily The Guardian put at 30 million euros ($33.3 million).

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has made nine appearances for his country, was part of three Eredivisie title-winning squads at PSV and scored 31 goals in 149 appearances.

Bergwijn reinforces Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s forward options with England striker Harry Kane out with a long-term hamstring injury.

“It’s an amazing move for me, an amazing club,” Bergwijn told the Tottenham website https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/january/bergwijn-joins-from-psv.

“Just look around the training ground, it’s amazing. I just spoke to the manager as well. When I was a young boy I looked up to a coach like Jose Mourinho, now I play for him.

“I want to score goals, give assists and win the Champions League. I watched last season, the team went so far, and I hope this season also.”

Spurs reached their first Champions League showpiece last term after beating PSV’s Dutch rivals Ajax Amsterdam in the semi-finals but lost to Liverpool in Madrid.

Bergwijn is Tottenham’s third signing of the January window, with Portuguese Gedson Fernandes joining on loan from Benfica and fellow midfielder Giovani Lo Celso of Argentina finalising a permanent move from Real Betis after an impressive loan spell.

($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet and Ken Ferris)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET: ANALYSIS

Just transition, redux — Cosatu’s bid to save Eskom, the climate and South Africa

By Kevin Bloom

Explainer

Hawks vs Public Protector in public showdown

Rebecca Davis
3 hours ago
5 mins

Declassified UK

Margaret Thatcher’s secret dealings with the Argentine military junta that invaded the Falklands

Grace Livingstone
8 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

CRICKET

Last ties to Proteas’ golden era severed
Craig Ray 3 hours ago
5 mins

An Oxford University study established that highly religious people and atheists are the least afraid of death.

Virus Watch

South Africans quarantined in Wuhan, the coronavirus epicentre

Chanel Retief 2 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ziegler SA goes after SA Express board members in their personal capacity

Ray Mahlaka
18 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Gone Rogue

Zapiro
22 hours ago

JUDICIAL CRISIS

Goliath vs Hlophe: Chief justice stays out of the fray 

Marianne Thamm
18 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Development Bank gives SAA wings

Sasha Planting
19 hours ago
4 mins