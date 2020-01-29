Newsdeck

NFL to hold game in Mexico in 2020, 2021 seasons

By Reuters 29 January 2020

MIAMI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The NFL will return to Mexico's Estadio Azteca for one game in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Wednesday in Miami during his annual state of the league address.

The date and teams for the 2020 game in Mexico City will be revealed with the release of the full-season schedule in the spring.

“The continued success and growth of the NFL’s Mexico initiative is further testament to the league’s commitment to growing the game beyond the borders of the United States,” the NFL said.

In 2005, Mexico held the first NFL regular-season game played outside the United States. The league returned in 2016 and 2017 but cancelled a 2018 trip over concerns about the field conditions at Estadio Azteca.

Last November the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers played in Mexico City in front on 76,252 fans.

Goodell also said the NFL would continue to play games in London but that there was no timeline for a franchise there. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond)

