Newsdeck

KLM says it will scrap some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak

By Reuters 29 January 2020

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will scrap some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak in the North Asian country, it said late on Wednesday.

Starting on Friday, direct flights to the cities of Chengdu and Hangzhou will be suspended, while the number flights to Shanghai will be reduced from 11 to 7 per week.

Service to Beijing has not been affected, KLM said in a statement. The measures will run until at least Feb. 29.

Other international airlines including Lufthansa and British Airways announced earlier Wednesday that they were temporarily scrapping all flights to China. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET: ANALYSIS

Just transition, redux — Cosatu’s bid to save Eskom, the climate and South Africa

By Kevin Bloom

Explainer

Hawks vs Public Protector in public showdown

Rebecca Davis
9 hours ago
5 mins

Declassified UK

Margaret Thatcher’s secret dealings with the Argentine military junta that invaded the Falklands

Grace Livingstone
15 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

CRICKET

Last ties to Proteas’ golden era severed
Craig Ray 10 hours ago
5 mins

Tigers cannot purr.

Virus Watch

South Africans quarantined in Wuhan, the coronavirus epicentre

Chanel Retief 9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ziegler SA goes after SA Express board members in their personal capacity

Ray Mahlaka
28 JAN
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Gone Rogue

Zapiro
28 JAN

JUDICIAL CRISIS

Goliath vs Hlophe: Chief justice stays out of the fray 

Marianne Thamm
28 JAN
2 mins

Business Maverick

Development Bank gives SAA wings

Sasha Planting
28 JAN
4 mins