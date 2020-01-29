Business Maverick

Oil Data From SARS Era Offers Clues to Impact of China Outbreak

By Bloomberg 29 January 2020
Caption
Arya Sasol Polymer company producing more than one and half million tons of ethyleneand polyethylene is ranked first among Iranian petrochemical companies in Assalouyeh,Bushehr province, Iran.

Oil traders reacted to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China by dumping contracts for crude, diesel and jet fuel. Data from the last Chinese epidemic offer some clues as to whether the selloff is justified.

The 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory System, or SARS, did indeed crimp demand, according to figures provided to Bloomberg by the International Energy Agency. Consumption of jet fuel took a big hit, but the use of other oil products was resilient to the disruption caused by the virus.
Not All Bad

As China scrambles to contain the current epidemic, the oil market’s focus has again been on demand for jet fuel. The nation has been brought to a near standstill as the government curtails both domestic and international travel. Profit margins from making aviation fuel in Asia have slumped to the lowest in almost four years.

A glance back to 2003 shows these concerns are valid. Annual jet fuel consumption in China grew 28% in 2002 but increased just 1% in the year of the SARS outbreak, a difference of about 34,000 barrels a day. Growth rebounded to 24% in 2004.

Since that period, China’s demand for jet fuel has grown sixfold to nearly 700,000 barrels a day in 2017, IEA data show. The product now represents 6.5% of total consumption, up from 3.9% prior to 2003, analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein said in a note on Tuesday.

Flying Fallout

If China’s air traffic falls by half in the first quarter, this would equate to the loss of 300,000 barrels a day of demand compared with the previous year, according to a Barclays Capital note.

Taking Off

The epidemic isn’t only playing out in the market for aviation fuel. Two measures of diesel demand that traders watch closely — it’s premium against crude, and a gauge of supply and demand — have collapsed this year as fears of the coronavirus exacerbate weaker-than-expected consumption. Oil refiners were making $9.83 a barrel from turning crude oil into diesel on Monday, the lowest in almost two years, ICE Futures Europe data show.

Could traders be overreacting? In 2003, demand for gasoil/diesel fuel and naphtha, which is used to make petrochemicals, grew by 10% and 12% respectively, in line with annual trends at that time.

“While Chinese jet fuel demand sees a direct impact, the oil market seems to price in a much broader and longer-lasting economic disruption than comparisons with earlier pandemics suggests,” Norbert Ruecker, head of economics and next-generation research at Julius Baer, said in a note on Tuesday.

Even the fears for jet fuel are overdone, said London-based consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. Aviation demand could make a strong recovery by the third quarter after dropping 5.6% year-on-year in the first, it said.

The situation in China is unfolding rapidly. It’s unclear if the outbreak will have a similar impact to SARS, or if drastic steps taken by the authorities — locking down cities with a combined population of 50 million people — will control the epidemic.

“Coronavirus could be more material” for the global oil market because China’s economy is so much bigger, said analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. “Though early signs suggest a more effective response this time.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET: ANALYSIS

Just transition, redux — Cosatu’s bid to save Eskom, the climate and South Africa

By Kevin Bloom

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ziegler SA goes after SA Express board members in their personal capacity

Ray Mahlaka
5 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Development Bank gives SAA wings

Sasha Planting
5 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats sees 2019 headline earnings up by as much as 150%
Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
2 mins

"Charms strike the sight but merit wins the soul." ~ Alexander Pope

Op-Ed

Financing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline is a big mistake 

Landry Ninteretse 6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Congo Republic oil lubricates the path of corruption

Ed Stoddard
28 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Even after a Constitutional Court finding, Brian Molefe has yet to pay back his Eskom pension 

Ruan Jooste
28 JAN
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
27 JAN
1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Zimbabwe accuses Chinese company of ‘manipulating’ its currency 

Ed Stoddard
28 JAN
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-Ed

Zimbabwe’s economy is run by master criminals who are fleecing the poor

Thandekile Moyo
28 JAN
11 mins