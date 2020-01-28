Dane Van Niekerk and team mates celebrate a wicket. New Zealand White Ferns v South Africa. Twenty20 international cricket. Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 27 January 2020. (Photo: Backpage Pix/Andrew Cornaga)

The South African women’s cricket team clinched a series victory against New Zealand after an impressive eight-wicket win in the second One Day International.

The Proteas women’s cricket team beat their New Zealand counterparts for the second consecutive match after a powerful performance from their bowlers allowed them to cruise to an unassailable 2-0 series victory in the three-match One-Day International (ODI).

The match took place in Auckland, at Eden Park outer field and the Proteas clinched an eight-wicket victory to accompany their nine-wicket win from the first ODI.

The victory was set up by some impressive pace bowling from Marizanne Kapp, who along with Shabnim Ismail, stifled the White Ferns’ ploy to garner runs, both using the new ball to good effect. The latter, despite not taking a wicket, conceded just 10 runs from her eight overs, while Kapp claimed impressive figures of four for 29 from her eight overs.

Ayabonga Khakha continued her impressive return from injury with figures of two for 21 in seven overs. This to go with her haul of three wickets in the first ODI.

As in the opening match, the Proteas restricted the White Ferns from dominating with the bat, with only veteran Suzie Bates contributing with a respectable 38 off 60 balls as the home team was bowled out for a measly 117 runs.

Kapp was particularly impressive and unrelenting. She landed the ball around off-stump with remarkable consistency, using a hint of swing to angle in at the pads, and a hint of seam, or bounce to challenge the outside edge. In the end, she walked away with the player of the match accolade after setting up the team for a reasonably easy chase.

However, the chase did not start well with the ever-reliable Laura Wolvaardt, who had scored 91 runs in the previous game, departing for a duck after being caught behind by Katey Martin off the bowling of Sophie Devine.

With the score at 15 for one and early pressure by the hosts, South Africa needed cool heads to ensure they could chase down the total.

Lizelle Lee stepped up, speeding up the run-chase with five boundaries and a useful 38 off 43 deliveries. The dismissal of Lee in the 13th over was never likely to setback the Proteas – especially not once Sune Luus and Mignon du Preez had made a buccaneering end, with the third-wicket partnership amassing 50 runs off 52 balls and guiding the visitors to an eight-wicket victory.

“I’m very pleased for the players and the way they won. I mean, they’ve been working extremely hard since we landed. The focus has been good together with the execution of skills. Discussion focused around the conditions and none of it was about never being here before,” said Proteas coach, Hilton Moreeng after the game.

With this victory, they will hope that the demons of 2019, a year in which they struggled extensively, are thoroughly exorcised. They came into this series hoping to wipe away the memories of being dominated by India on the sub-continent towards the end of 2019.

After this victory, they will be looking to complete a whitewash and carry the momentum to the five T20s they will play in New Zealand ahead of next month’s T20 Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia.

The added significance of this victory for South Africa is that it takes the team up to fourth in the Women’s ICC ODI Championship standings, which has been running since 2017 and will end in 2020.

The top five of the eight competing countries in the championship qualify automatically for the ICC 2021 World Cup, with the remaining three entering the qualification tournament.

The final match in the series will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday, 30 January 2020. DM

Yanga Sibembe Follow Save More