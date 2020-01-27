While inflation in both Kenya and South Africa is projected to stay inside the respective target bands, and both economies could use a boost to growth, the cut is likely to have more of an impact on demand and output in the East African powerhouse. The government last year removed a cap on borrowing costs that Njoroge had said made it difficult for policy decisions to flow to the economy and boost credit.

The cap limited what lenders could charge on loans to 400 basis points above the central bank rate and weighed on credit growth as banks opted to rather invest in higher yielding bonds than finance risky borrowers. Private-sector credit grew 7.1% in the 12 months to December and the MPC said is expected to increase gradually.

“The central bank is correct to conclude that there is little evidence of demand pressure elsewhere in the economy, and private-sector credit growth can certainly use the boost from this modest rate cut,” Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank Plc, said in an emailed note.

Economic growth slowed to a two-year low of 5.1% in the third quarter as a drought weighed on farm output. Although there has been good rainfall in some areas, agriculture could come under renewed pressure from the worst desert-locust plague in 70 years in Kenya.

While inflation quickened to 5.8% in December, it’s been inside the target band of 2.5% to 7.5% for more than two years, and expectations remain well-anchored, the MPC said. The rate should remain inside the target band in the near term due to good rains and lower electricity prices, it said.

The shilling was unchanged at 100.9 per dollar, while the yield on Kenyan Eurobonds due in 2024 rose 11 basis points to 4.81% by 06:01 p.m. in Nairobi.

The accommodative stance implies that the central bank is comfortable with the shilling, which is supported by a sound foreign-exchange reserves buffer and a current-account deficit that’s contained, said Yvonne Mhango, an economist at Renaissance Capital.

“There is downside risk” for further cuts this year, she said.