Davos Aftermath Podcast: Global growth in a low-interest economy

By Tim Cohen 27 January 2020

In the aftermath of the Davos 2020, Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright talks to Business Maverick's Tim Cohen about whether the global economic growth we’re seeing is a consequence of low-interest rates rather than increased productivity.

