Why is it when someone comes out as gay, we immediately turn to labels? Why does our sexuality define our identities? In a special episode straight from Zimbabwe, we speak to a group of openly out people who discuss the struggles of living in an extremely conservative, and at times, dangerous country. We look at the labels and discriminations they face every day and explore what life is like for the LGBTIQ community in Zimbabwe.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

Street Talk Follow Save More