One on Whiteley is the latest residential development by the Amdec Group, South Africa’s leading developer of New Urban lifestyles. Located within the heart of Melrose Arch, this recently completed development offers incomparable urban living ideal for young professionals, first-time buyers, frequent business travellers and property investors.

One on Whiteley houses 241 luxury residential apartments spanning 8 floors, built around a private courtyard with indigenous landscaping, sundeck, and heated swimming pool. The development sits above the exclusive Daytona automotive dealership and stands adjacent to Gauteng’s first 5-star Marriott Hotel, which opens in March 2020.

The apartments have been built to the highest possible standard and come complete with upmarket finishes, Caesarstone counter-tops, and integrated SMEG appliances. Additional features include energy-efficient LED lighting, full backup generator power, strict access control and CCTV, fibre-to-the-home and ample secure undercover parking.

A limited number of late release studios, one- and two- bedroomed apartments are still available for sale, priced from R2.15 million. Each unit comes with a parking bay.

Compelling investment

Melrose Arch sets the gold standard for mixed-use developments. This iconic award-winning precinct occupies a prime location within Johannesburg’s affluent northern suburbs – making it both highly visible and easily accessible – and its pedestrianised new urban design framework delivers convenience, connectivity, security and efficiency to the many people who choose to live, work and play there.

For this reason, apartments at Melrose Arch have always been in high demand, generating rental returns and capital growth that are amongst the highest in the city.

Investing in One on Whiteley represents a valuable real estate asset that would enhance any portfolio, but it also signifies an investment in an exceptional lifestyle within Johannesburg’s safest public access precinct. This makes it an appealing proposition for buy-to-rent as well as buy-to-live investors.

The value of your investment over time is further strengthened by the fact that Melrose Arch is privately owned and operated by the Amdec Group, who have a 30 year track record in the delivery of large-scale mixed-use precincts, inclusionary housing developments, retirement villages and secure lifestyle estates throughout South Africa, the USA and United Kingdom.

Desirable lifestyle

Owning an apartment at One on Whiteley gives you access to the many lifestyle benefits associated with a world-class mixed-use precinct: the convenience of having all your daily needs met within walking distance of your home; the sense of well-being that comes from living in a supremely safe and secure environment; the social enjoyment that derives from the many hotels, restaurants, cocktail bars and coffee shops on your doorstep and all the health benefits that accrue from living in a fully walkable precinct that also houses some of South Africa’s top health, beauty and sport and fitness clubs.

Reap the rewards now

With limited late release stock available, we invite you to invest now and reap the rewards associated with this exceptional investment opportunity. For more information, or to book a viewing, please contact our Sales Consultant, Tersia Taljaard on 063 695 7571, email [email protected], or visit www.oneonwhitely.co.za DM

