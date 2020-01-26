Newsdeck

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash – TMZ

By Reuters 26 January 2020

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.

TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down in Calabasas, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas and that there were no survivors. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

