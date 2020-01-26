TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down in Calabasas, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that five people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas and that there were no survivors. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
