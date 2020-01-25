Business Maverick

Davos’s Global Elite Are Laggards in Stock-Market Performance

By Bloomberg 25 January 2020
Caption
Laurence "Larry" Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc., speaks during the BlackRock Asia Media Forum in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images /Justin Chin)

The global 1% once again have ascended the Swiss Alps to breathe the rarefied air in Davos, but in the stock market they’re anything but elite.

 

An equally weighted portfolio of 436 publicly traded companies identified by Bloomberg as represented at the conference in 2019 underperformed the S&P 500 Index by about 10 percentage points since the delegates last met. It also did worse than the Stoxx Europe 600 and a global basket of shares.

Companies represented at Davos underperformed the wider market

Part of the problem is that having a vast concentration of wealth tends to attract those in the business of steering money. Banks and other financial companies were overrepresented at the conference, accounting for more than a quarter of the portfolio, and globally they have lagged the broader market.

There were also more miners than one might expect, while technology companies, the best-performing industry over the past year, also were among the most under-represented at the conference compared to the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index. Consumer discretionary and health-care firms were conspicuous in their absence.

Banking on Davos

The companies represented also have a more international slant, with the U.S. and India representing the biggest contingent and Japan, the U.K. and Germany rounding out the top five.

The relative dearth of Chinese firms (they don’t make the top 10) is explained by the fact that many aren’t publicly traded.

In fact, the global footprints of the conference attendees may give the delegates their perfect scapegoat. Their worst performance occurred in May and in July, when trade-war rhetoric was at the worst. They may have had a word with U.S. President Donald Trump, who attended this year.

Trade War Victims

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

What hope for retail amid the current jobs bloodbath?

By Sasha Planting

Business Maverick

WEF: Listen to each other. Really?

Tim Cohen
24 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

PwC survey shows uncertain growth outlook tops CEO agendas

Ed Stoddard
23 JAN
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 24 JAN

Business Maverick Podcast

Davos Special Podcast: Interview with Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright
Tim Cohen 23 JAN
1 min

"If a man seeks from the good life anything beyond itself, it is not the good life he is seeking" ~ Plotinus

Business Maverick

Davos Digital-Payments Rift Pits Facebook Against Central Banks

Bloomberg 24 JAN
3 mins

Business Maverick

Goldman to Refuse IPOs If All Directors Are White, Straight Men

Bloomberg
24 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Unions – trade, buy or sell?

Johan Botes
23 JAN
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom reliability is at an all-time low, and may worsen, says CSIR report

Justin Brown
23 JAN
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: WEF

Corruption is a state of mind, and of the state

Tim Cohen
23 JAN
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Davos: Sipho Pityana for Africa

Tim Cohen
23 JAN
2 mins