WUHAN, CHINA - JANUARY 21: (CHINA OUT) Lei Lei (not pictured) plays with a rat at home on January 21, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. He is a programmer at a technology company who raised three rats as pets. More than 30,000 years ago, Chinese ancestors invented the 10 Tian Gan and 12 Di Zhi. Later, people used 12 animals to symbolize the 12 earthly branches in order to make things easier to memorize. The animals in order are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. China is marking the Spring Festival which begins with the Lunar New Year on January 25, 2020 ushering in the Year of the Rat. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)
An incomplete and yet highly enjoyable gallery of the wild wild world.
A maintenance worker places iguanas immobilized from cold temperatures on the pavement outside an apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Cold-stunned iguanas fell from trees in South Florida Wednesday morning as temperatures in Miami hit 40 degrees and wind chills reached in the 20s and 30s in South Florida, The National Weather Service reported. Photographer: Saul Martinez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A sign hangs on a light pole on Old Main Street the day before the start of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, 22 January 2020. The festival runs from 23 January to 2 February 2020. EPA-EFE/George Frey
Thais perform a Lion Dance to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Siam Tai Tien Kong shrine in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, falls on 25 January 2020, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rat. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Dragon dancers perform during a celebration for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festiva, in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 January 2020. The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rat, begins on 25 January 2020 and ends on 11 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection by Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 20 to 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection by Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 20 to 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection by Chinese designer Guo Pei during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 20 to 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: Models walk the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (C) is greeted by friends and models after he presented his last Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2020. After 50 years in the fashion industry, Gaultier announced that this Haute Couture show at the Theatre du Chatelet will be his last. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections ends on 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: A model prepares backstage before the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO’s Lady robot ‘Vyomamitra’ is on display at the International conference on ‘Human Space flight and Exploration and The Challenges and Future Trends’ in Bangalore, India, 23 January 2020. ISRO unveiled Vyom Mitra a half-humanoid astronaut that will simulate human functions before real astronauts will ride to space in the first test flight of the human space mission Gaganyaan. India’s second attempt to land on the lunar surface, Chandrayaan-3, was approved by the government and it could happen in 2020. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
TOKYO, JAPAN – JANUARY 20: The Olympic rings are seen in front of Tokyo’s iconic Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower at Odaiba Marine Park on January 20, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Yuka Orihara and Juho Pirinen of Finland compete in the Ice dance rhythm dance program of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia during a first round match during day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR BONN, GERMANY – JANUARY 21: A mural graffiti shows German pianist and composer Ludwig van Beethoven on the exit of a pedestrian tunnel on January 21, 2020 in Bonn, Germany. Germany is celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th anniversary. The German composer will be honored with hundreds of events in his birth city of Bonn. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.