Newsdeck

U.S. health officials seek emergency approval to use diagnostic test for new coronavirus

By Reuters 23 January 2020
Caption
A Thai medical staff member prepares needle to take blood sample for a human immunodeficiency virus infection (or HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (or AIDS) test at the Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Center's Anonymous Clinic in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2017 (issued 01 December 2017). The Thai Red Cross founded Anonymous Clinic is the first of its kind to be exempt from revealing the name and real identities of HIV patients; the clinic provides confidential HIV testing and treatment services for locals and foreigners. After Thailand's first case of HIV/AIDS was reported in 1984, more than a million of Thais have been infected with HIV and hundreds of thousands have died of the AIDS virus. The Thai Public Health Ministry launched its new 13 years strategy for ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat in Thailand from 2017 through 2030. According to a Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) report, new HIV infections in Thailand have declined by 50 per cent from 2010 to 2016 as a result of the success of HIV prevention programs. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday it is seeking special emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to allow U.S. states to use a CDC-developed diagnostic test to detect the new coronavirus from China.

By Julie Steenhuysen

 

Currently, states with suspected cases of the new virus must send samples to the CDC for confirmation, as was the case with the U.S. resident in Washington state who was infected while visiting Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

China has put millions of people on lockdown in Wuhan and another nearby city as authorities around the world worked to prevent the virus’s global spread.

Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA would allow states to use the CDC’s test, according to CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes.

At least 16 people had close contact with the Washington state man diagnosed with the first U.S. case of the virus. None of them so far have shown signs of the virus, according to local health officials.

The World Health Organization on Thursday stopped short of declaring the new virus a global health emergency. So far, the virus has killed 18 people and sickened nearly 650, the vast majority of them in China. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bill Berkrot)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DAYS OF ZONDO: ANALYSIS

Fierce urgency of NOW: An interim state capture report could speed up prosecutions

By Marianne Thamm

OPEN LETTER

Enoch Mpianzi: The ‘conspiracy of lies’ at Parktown Boys’ High

Rams Mabote
8 mins ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

South Africa Made Easy

Stephen Francis & Rico
1 hour ago
1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom reliability is at an all-time low, and may worsen, says CSIR report
Justin Brown 3 hours ago
5 mins

"We must have a pie. Stress cannot exist in the presence of a pie." ~ David Mamet

GLOBAL FOREBODING

The age of utopia — or dystopia

J Brooks Spector 1 hour ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Of memory and not forgetting

Marianne Merten
2 hours ago
4 mins

GETTING BACK ON TRACK 

New Prasa administrator commits to a ‘realistic’ 12-month plan — against tough odds 

Suné Payne
49 mins ago
2 mins

POPULIST DOG WHISTLES

Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan, a case study: When your name is weaponised on Twitter 

Lia Snijman
2 hours ago
9 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats’ production up — but it would have been higher if not for Eskom

Ed Stoddard
2 hours ago
3 mins
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Please login in order to highlight text

Forgot password?
New to site? Create an Account
×
Signup

Already have an account? Login
×
Forgot Password

×