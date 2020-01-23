Schalk Burger is one of South Africa’s greatest rugby players. He was a Springbok captain leading the Boks once against the All Blacks at his beloved Newlands. He is a former World Player of the Year after stunning the rugby world with his intensity and skill in 2004, traits that continued throughout an illustrious career that ended in 2019. Schalk famously won the Rugby World Cup at junior and senior level, he picked up a European Cup and an English Premiership title with Saracens and had an acclaimed career in Japanese club rugby. Nowadays he’s a full-time dad, part-time car renovator and occasional rugby analyst on SuperSport. When he can tear himself away from the golf course and improving his six handicap game. And now Schalk can add Maverick Sports Podcast guest to that impressive CV. He joins us to talk about rugby and life and to share some anecdotes about being at the top of his profession for 15 years.