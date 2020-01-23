Davos Special Podcast: Interview with Investec Bank’s CEO Richard Wainwright
By Tim Cohen• 23 January 2020
Business Maverick: WEF
The days of corporations putting shareholders above all else are numbered. Speaking from Davos, Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright joins Daily Maverick Editor Tim Cohen for a discussion on stakeholder capitalism and other key themes of World Economic Forum’s 50th annual meeting.
