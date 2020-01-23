Business Maverick: WEF

Davos Special Podcast: Interview with Investec Bank’s CEO Richard Wainwright

By Tim Cohen 23 January 2020

The days of corporations putting shareholders above all else are numbered. Speaking from Davos, Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright joins Daily Maverick Editor Tim Cohen for a discussion on stakeholder capitalism and other key themes of World Economic Forum’s 50th annual meeting.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Davos: Sipho Pityana for Africa

By Tim Cohen

RET-URN TO SENDER

ANC kisses #RET campaign goodbye, affirms economic growth as priority

Ferial Haffajee
23 JAN
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why is Zyda Rylands not the Group CEO of Woolworths? 

Ferial Haffajee
22 JAN
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New IMF study explores links between finance and inequality
Ed Stoddard 22 JAN
3 mins

"We must have a pie. Stress cannot exist in the presence of a pie." ~ David Mamet

Business Maverick

SA politicians and policymakers in the dark on the potential of 4IR

Ray Mahlaka 22 JAN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shareholder alert: Stakeholder capitalism is about to get some teeth

Tim Cohen
23 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hey, sitting ducks: Eskom wants another R27-billion from you

Ferial Haffajee
22 JAN
3 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Sasol dumps Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technology Solutions 

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
22 JAN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Doc Martens and youthful energy shake up Davos agenda

Reuters
22 JAN
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The law and labour are making pension promises that will prove perilous if kept 

Ruan Jooste
21 JAN
6 mins
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Please login in order to highlight text

Forgot password?
New to site? Create an Account
×
Signup

Already have an account? Login
×
Forgot Password

×