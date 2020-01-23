Business Maverick Podcast

Davos Special Podcast: Interview with Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright

By Tim Cohen 23 January 2020

The days of corporations putting shareholders above all else are numbered. Speaking from Davos, Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright joins Business Maverick Editor Tim Cohen for a discussion on stakeholder capitalism and other key themes of World Economic Forum’s 50th annual meeting.

For more Investec insights from Davos, click here

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

What hope for retail amid the current jobs bloodbath?

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Unions – trade, buy or sell?

Johan Botes
13 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

PwC survey shows uncertain growth outlook tops CEO agendas

Ed Stoddard
14 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom reliability is at an all-time low, and may worsen, says CSIR report
Justin Brown 13 hours ago
5 mins

A groundhog is actually a type of squirrel.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: WEF

Corruption is a state of mind, and of the state

Tim Cohen 14 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Davos: Sipho Pityana for Africa

Tim Cohen
23 JAN
2 mins

RET-URN TO SENDER

ANC kisses #RET campaign goodbye, affirms economic growth as priority

Ferial Haffajee
23 JAN
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

When good laws go bad, entrepreneurship is killed

Gidon Novick
14 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats’ production up — but it would have been higher if not for Eskom

Ed Stoddard
12 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why is Zyda Rylands not the Group CEO of Woolworths? 

Ferial Haffajee
22 JAN
4 mins