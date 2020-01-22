Business Maverick

Netflix Starts to Feel the Heat

By Bloomberg 22 January 2020
Caption
The home screen for the Netflix Inc. original movie The Irishman" is seen on an Apple Inc. laptop computer in this arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Netflix is scheduled to release earnings on January 21. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Disney+ and other new streaming-TV apps are starting to nip at Netflix Inc.’s heels. While that means Netflix will have an even tougher time enticing new users, its streaming imitators aren’t giving subscribers reason enough to cancel the tried-and-true service. 

 

For the first time ever, Netflix has serious competition, and Tuesday’s fourth-quarter results offered a first glimpse at what that might look like. When Walt Disney Co. joined the streaming wars in November, it came in like a wrecking ball, signing up an incredible 10 million users for Disney+ on its first day alone, many of them eager to watch a new “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian.” The service, which costs about half as much as Netflix, is estimated to have more than doubled its base since then. That same month, Apple Inc. released Apple TV+, with its own flagship series “The Morning Show” boasting an all-star cast led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Meanwhile, 548,000 people in North America signed up for Netflix during the period, which is either an impressive feat or a foreboding signal, depending on how you look at it.

As the onslaught of new services inevitably diverts viewers’ attention away from the O.G. of streaming, Netflix projects higher churn in the first quarter of 2020. That’s reflected in its forecast of 7 million net new global paid customers, which was lower than the already low estimates Wall Street analysts had made. Next up is the launch of Comcast Corp.’s free, ad-supported Peacock service in April, followed by AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max in May.

None of the new services looks like a true Netflix substitute; they lack the breadth, making Netflix’s $13 monthly subscription look like a better value than being restricted to Disney’s “Star Wars,” Marvel and kids content for $7 a month or Apple’s minimalist library for $5. HBO Max will charge $15, potentially limiting its appeal to those who already used to pay that price for the regular HBO channel. It’s unlikely that Netflix subscribers will permanently cancel in droves. But it is likely that the mere presence of competition will curb Netflix’s ability to raise prices and create a more volatile rate of churn — negatives for holders of exorbitantly valued shares of a business propped up by junk debt. Netflix burned through $3.3 billion of cash in 2019 and expects to go through $2.5 billion this year.

Pricing Power

Of course, Netflix is growing quickly in international markets, where it has a head start over rivals. And its debt-fueled investments in content have been successful. The company said that “The Witcher,” a new series based on a video game that’s based on a book, was its most popular first-season show ever, with 76 million member households streaming it in the first four weeks. Netflix also scored dozens of nominations this awards season for hits such as the Martin Scorcese gangster flick “The Irishman.” Losing wildly popular old shows like “Friends” and “The Office” to rivals like AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which have reclaimed the rights, doesn’t alter the view that Netflix always has something to watch.

Streaming Now

Netflix’s biggest threat is still what it’s always been: its own rising debt and content obligations and an unjustifiably rich stock price.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE

Sasol dumps Iqbal Survé’s Ayo Technology Solutions 

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hey, sitting ducks: Eskom wants another R27-billion from you

Ferial Haffajee
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The law and labour are making pension promises that will prove perilous if kept 

Ruan Jooste
7 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

BlackRock’s awakening: Wall Street head recognises climate emergency
Sasha Planting 7 hours ago
6 mins

"Without mathematics there’s nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers." ~ Shakuntala Devi

OPINIONISTA

As long as SOE board chairs are political appointees, they will battle to survive

Johann Redelinghuys 5 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Davos 2020: The Greta vs Donald show

Tim Cohen
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Climate crisis: A teen and a president face off in Davos — but around them the world is changing

Tim Cohen
5 hours ago
3 mins

SPOTLIGHT ON PRASA

SA State Capture rears its head in German Bundestag

Marianne Merten
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

SAA: Tito Mboweni’s R2bn game of financial chicken

Dick Forslund
7 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

The inequality debate is crucial and fraught. And getting weird.

Tim Cohen
23 hours ago
4 mins