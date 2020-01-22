Newsdeck

Google finds security flaws in Apple’s web browser – FT

By Reuters 22 January 2020
The Apple Inc. logo is illuminated at the company's store in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Google researchers have found multiple security flaws in Apple Inc's Safari web browser that allowed the tracking of users' browsing behavior, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/916a766a-3d27-11ea-a01a-bae547046735 on Wednesday, citing a soon-to-be published paper.

 

The vulnerabilities were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy and could have allowed third parties to obtain sensitive information about the browsing habits of users, the report added.

Alphabet Inc’s Google disclosed the flaws to Apple last August, according to the report. In a blog post in December, an Apple engineer said that the company had fixed flaws disclosed to it by Google researchers. An Apple spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that the flaws found by Google and highlighted in the Financial Times’ story were patched last year.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Shumaker)

