The vulnerabilities were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy and could have allowed third parties to obtain sensitive information about the browsing habits of users, the report added.
Alphabet Inc’s Google disclosed the flaws to Apple last August, according to the report. In a blog post in December, an Apple engineer said that the company had fixed flaws disclosed to it by Google researchers. An Apple spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that the flaws found by Google and highlighted in the Financial Times’ story were patched last year.
Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Shumaker)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"Charms strike the sight but merit wins the soul." ~ Alexander Pope