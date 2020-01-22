Newsdeck

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes near Kirkagac, Turkey- USGS

By Reuters 22 January 2020

Jan 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck near the Turkish town of Kirkagac on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

 

The quake, centered 15 km (9.32 miles) east of the town was at very shallow, at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers (5.34 miles), according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties, Turkey’s Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul and Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

RET-URN TO SENDER

ANC kisses #RET campaign goodbye, affirms economic growth as priority

By Ferial Haffajee

Our Burning Planet

In drought-ravaged Northern Cape, government assistance may be too little, too late

Rebecca Davis
2 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Cape High Court faces credibility crisis over Hlophe allegations

Pierre De Vos
2 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

Mrwebi ‘quashed criminal charges against ANC top officials involved in R144m corruption case’
Ayanda Mthethwa 1 hour ago
3 mins

"Charms strike the sight but merit wins the soul." ~ Alexander Pope

ANALYSIS

In a search for solutions, ANC NEC lekgotla finds itself at a policy dead end

Marianne Merten 3 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shareholder alert: Stakeholder capitalism is about to get some teeth

Tim Cohen
1 hour ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Davos: Sipho Pityana for Africa

Tim Cohen
2 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why is Zyda Rylands not the Group CEO of Woolworths? 

Ferial Haffajee
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A reflection on the rise and (possible) fall of John Hlophe JP

Paul Hoffman
3 hours ago
6 mins
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Please login in order to highlight text

Forgot password?
New to site? Create an Account
×
Signup

Already have an account? Login
×
Forgot Password

×