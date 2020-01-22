Jan 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck near the Turkish town of Kirkagac on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, centered 15 km (9.32 miles) east of the town was at very shallow, at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers (5.34 miles), according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties, Turkey’s Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul and Sandra Maler)

Reuters Follow Save More