U.S. officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus

By Reuters 21 January 2020

Jan 21 (Reuters) - A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

By Julie Steenhuysen

The news was first reported by CNN.

More details will be released later on Tuesday in a news conference, CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes told Reuters.

The newly identified coronavirus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has spread to Beijing and Shanghai. More than 300 people have been infected so far and six have died, according to Chinese health officials.

Last week, the CDC began screening travelers from China in three U.S. airports. Besides the United States, cases outside of China have been reported in South Korea, Thailand and Japan. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bill Berkrot)

