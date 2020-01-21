But it said problems are widespread and most countries underperform on three key metrics — low wages, lack of social protection and poor lifelong learning systems.

Those long-running issues have fed a growing sense of unfairness — even where economic measures suggest inequality is broadly narrowing — and an erosion of trust and disenchantment with politics. The WEF said giving everyone the chance to fulfill their potential would not only improve personal wellbeing, but also bring broader benefits by boosting economic growth.

“Inequality has become entrenched and likely to worsen amidst an era of technological change and efforts toward a green transition,” it said.

The Forum makes a number of recommendations for change in its report. They include altering personal taxation and addressing wealth concentration, improving education to better equip people throughout their working lives, and more social protection for those whose industries are facing upheaval.