Uber Sells Indian Meal Delivery Business to Zomato

By Bloomberg 21 January 2020
The Uber Eats Inc. logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in this arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, Janury 10, 2020. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Uber Technologies Inc. has agreed to sell Uber Eats in India to local rival Zomato, the New York Times reported.

The U.S. company will offload the business in return for 9.9% of the Indian startup, the newspaper said, citing the two companies. It will continue to operate its core ride-hailing service.

Uber, which is trading well below its IPO price, seeks to hive off loss-making operations to achieve its goal of being profitable on an EBITDA basis by 2021. Uber started its food-delivery business in India in 2017 with much fanfare and a huge marketing budget. The San Francisco-based company has poured resources into the operations to lure users with bargain food deals delivered to the doorstep but it’s pitted against competitors from Zomato to Swiggy with powerful investors.

Edwin Chan in Hong Kong at [email protected]

