Greta Thunberg calls on world leaders to listen to young activists

By Reuters 21 January 2020
epa08146516 Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a panel session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World' from 21 to 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a new generation of activists to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, urged world leaders to listen to young people on Tuesday.

“I’m not a person that can complain about not being heard,” she said, prompting laughter from the audience at a panel session titled “Forging a Sustainable Path Towards a Common Future” on the first day of the annual WEF meeting.

“The science and voice of young people is not the centre of the conversation, but it needs to be.”

Several young activists have travelled to the Swiss ski resort of Davos this year, following in Thunberg’s footsteps.

Among the “climate heroes” being celebrated by the WEF are Irish teen scientist Fionn Ferreira, who created a solution for preventing micro plastics from reaching oceans.

They also include South African climate activist Ayakha Melithafa, 17, and Canadian Autum Peltier, who has been advocating for water conservation since she was 8 years old.

“It is about us and future generations and those who have been affected today,” Thunberg said. “We need to bring the science into the conversation.” (Writing by Leela de Kretser; Editing by Alexander Smith)

