The annual survey focuses on managers with the most overall profits since inception, a ranking where the largest and oldest hedge funds tend to do best. The top 20 managers, who oversee less than a fifth of the industry’s assets, generated a third of the gains for investors last year.

“Several managers in the top 20 recorded very strong gains in 2019, especially those that were positioned net long equities,” Rick Sopher, chairman of LCH, said in a statement.

Hedge funds have been pitted against the longest-running bull market in stocks, leading them to fall behind cheaper index funds tracking market returns year after year. While those betting on rising and falling stocks gained 13.7% last year, they fell way behind the 31.5% surge in the S&P 500 index.

TCI, which runs a long-biased activist fund and gained 41% in 2019, its best annual performance in six years, returned to the top 20 ranking after a one-year absence. John Armitage’s Egerton Capital also rejoined the club.

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater, whose main fund last year suffered its first loss since 2000, topped LCH’s ranking for the most profits since inception. Since the date of launching, all hedge funds have made a total $1.28 trillion for their clients. About 44% of the gains, or $558 billion, has been generated by the top 20.

LCH also estimated that the top managers have made a combined $62.5 billion in donations or commitments to philanthropy and charitable causes. That “represents approximately 45% of the fees their firms have earned since inception,” Sopher said.

Top 20 Managers Ranked by Profits in 2019

Manager Net Gains Since Start 2019 Gains Launch Year TCI 22.8 8.4 2004 Lone Pine 33.2 7.3 1996 Renaissance Technologies 22.3 5.6 2005 Egerton 18.9 5 1995 Citadel 35.6 4.9 1990 Viking 29.7 4.3 1999 Farallon 26.4 3.7 1987 Millennium 25.8 3.4 1989 Elliott Associates 28.3 3.2 1977 DE Shaw 31.9 2.8 1988 Baupost 29.8 2.4 1983 SAC/Point 72 23.4 2.3 1992 Appaloosa 26.7 1.5 1993 Och Ziff/Sculptor 27.5 1.3 1994 Paulson 19 1.1 1994 Brevan Howard 19.6 0.8 2003 Moore 18.6 0.3 1990 King Street 15.9 0.3 1995 Bridgewater 58.5 0.6 1975 Soros Fund Management* 43.9 N/A 1973 Top 20 Managers 557.8 59.3 All Managers 1275 178

NOTE: Gains are in billions of dollars; * Through Dec. 31, 2017; Source: LCH, eVestment