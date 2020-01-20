Newsdeck

Dozens of Iraqi protesters wounded as anti-government unrest resumes

By Reuters 20 January 2020
epa08140593 Iraqi police forces stand guard as Iraqi protesters set fire to block a street during a strike and anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq, 19 January 2020. Reports state dozens of protesters were wounded in clashes with anti-riot police forces in central Baghdad, while thousands of Iraqi university students participated in a strike and hundreds of protesters closed the roads in Baghdad as part of the wave of protests across the country against the Iraqi government corruption, in response to the call of Iraqi activists. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

BAGHDAD, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Dozens of Iraqi protesters were wounded in Baghdad and other cities on Monday in clashes with security forces who were trying to clear blocked roads, security and medical sources said, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of several weeks.

In Baghdad’s Tayaran Square overnight, protesters threw petrol bombs and stones at police who responded with tear gas and stun grenades, Reuters witnesses said.

Elsewhere in southern Iraq, hundreds of protesters burned tyres and blocked main roads in several cities, including Nassiriya, Kerbala and Amara. They say Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has not fulfilled promises including naming a new government acceptable to Iraqis.

“They (security forces) should stop shooting and aiming, who are they and who we are? Both sides are Iraqis. So why are you killing your brothers?” said one woman protester in Baghdad who declined to give her name.

Baghdad police said its forces had successfully reopened all the roads that were closed by “violent gatherings”.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since Oct. 1, with mostly young protesters demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and as keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

Numbers had dwindled but protests resumed last week as demonstrators sought to keep up momentum after attention turned to the threat of a U.S.-Iran conflict following Washington’s killing of Tehran’s top general in an air strike inside Iraq.

The killing of Qassem Soleimani, to which Tehran responded with a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi military bases, has highlighted the influence of some foreign powers in Iraq, especially Iran and the United States. (Reporting by Iraq staff, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Catherine Evans)

