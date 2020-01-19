Faf du Plessis of South Africa during day 4 of the 3rd Test match between South Africa and England at St Georges Park on January 19, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Only a full day of rain will save the Proteas from falling 2-1 behind in this four-Test series against England after another abject batting performance from the home team in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

South Africa: 209 (Quinton de Kock 63, Dom Bess 5-51) and 102 for 6 (Joe Root 4-20) trail England: 499 for 9 declared, by 188 runs.

Fragile batting has been the Proteas’ major problem for some time now and it has been no different in this match. In their last 10 Test innings, including five completed innings in this series, South Africa have failed to post a total in excess of 300. It simply isn’t enough for better bowling attacks to defend, let alone a transitional one such as the current South African lineup.

By the close on day four South Africa were reeling on 102 for six in their second innings, still 188 runs shy of making England bat a second time. The only way out of this morass is for rain to fall all day on Port Elizabeth on day five, which is unlikely.

If that happens England would be unlucky because they have been the superior team throughout the match and deserve to have the chance to take the four wickets they need for victory. In between showers on day five, they should be able to claim the wickets they need as the Proteas’ top order are all back in the shed.

Vernon Philander (13*) and Keshav Maharaj (5*) will try to keep the inevitable at bay but nothing suggests they will be able to stop England moving to victory if they have a chance to bowl enough overs on day five.

Earlier, four wickets from 28 balls with the addition of a single run in 25 minutes on the resumption of play on day four killed off any realistic chance South Africa had of saving the match.

England, who were already in command after winning the toss and scoring 499 for nine, ripped through the Proteas lower order on an overcast morning and immediately enforced the follow-on.

Resuming on 208 for six with Quinton de Kock (63) and Philander (27) there was hope South Africa could at least reach the follow-on target of 299. That hope was extinguished with the sixth ball of the day.

Seamer Stuart Broad bowled Philander as he inexplicably tried to play an expansive drive to a length ball that nipped back off the pitch. It was a rash shot that was impossible to fathom given the context of the match. Philander departed without adding to his overnight total.

If that was rash, De Kock’s decision to attempt a drive off a slightly full delivery from left-arm seamer Sam Curran in the next over, was madness. De Kock’s talent and class are not in doubt, but his situational awareness is lacking. After knuckling down so impressively on day three, the sight of Philander’s off-stump being rearranged should have refocused his mind. Instead, he tried to drive aggressively and endured the same fate as Philander.

Maharaj came and went, chopping the ball onto his stumps without scoring. Three wickets down without any addition to the overnight score of 208. When Kagiso Rabada holed out to Mark Wood at mid-off, off the bowling of Broad, England captain Joe Root immediately enforced the follow-on.

Given the forecast for intermittent rain for the remainder of the match and a lead of 290, it was an easy decision. And Root himself backed up the call by taking four second-innings scalps as South Africa were left reeling at 102 for six at the close.

Dean Elgar and Pieter Malan looked solid when rain stopped play with the score on 15 without loss. But when it resumed wickets fell regularly.

Elgar was bowled by Wood for 15, Zubayr Hamza (2) came and went caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Joss Buttler off another searing Wood delivery clocked at 145km/h.

Root then came on and did the damage with his spin. He trapped Malan leg before for 12, which took 75 balls to compile. Under-pressure Faf du Plessis showed signs of old, stonewalling his way 36 off 124 balls, but watched as Rassie van der Dussen (10) and Quinton de Kock (3) fell. Van der Dussen was beaten by a good ball and caught at short leg by Ollie Pope, but De Kock threw his wicket away again. He heaved at a ball outside off stump and skied it to point where Wood took the catch.

When Du Plessis’ resistance ended, caught at short leg for a second time in the match by Pope, the inevitable was in sight. Despite Du Plessis’ best score in nine innings, it wasn’t enough and his demise represented the end for Proteas. All that remains is for England to complete the formalities on day five. DM

