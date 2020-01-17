Business Maverick

The Elite De Beers Diamond Buyers Club May Get Even Smaller

By Bloomberg 17 January 2020
Caption
Cut and polished diamonds are seen through a loupe in an arranged photograph at the Viswa & Devji Diamonds Pvt. factory in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013. Indias benchmark stock index rose to a one-month high after a report showed the economy grew more than economist predicted in the last quarter and manufacturing expanded in November for the first time in four months. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

De Beers is considering key changes to the way it sells diamonds as frustration mounts among its customers—a supposedly elite group that are now struggling to turn a profit.

De Beers has signaled to its handpicked buyers that it may significantly reduce their number, possibly by the most since its monopoly ended at the beginning of the century, according to people familiar with the discussions. It’s also reconsidering the way that diamonds are allocated among the group, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private.

Read More: The Elite Club That Rules the Diamond World Is Starting to Crack

The world’s biggest producer is wrestling with the way it sells diamonds after a disastrous year for the companies that cut, polish and trade the world’s gems. The middlemen of the industry are in trouble after a glut of both rough and polished stones destroyed profit margins and banks tightened financing. The situation was made even worse as De Beers held firm on its selling prices until late in the year.

By reducing the number of its customers, the company could help strengthen the remaining businesses.

De Beers executives will meet the 80-some accredited buyers next week in Botswana for the company’s first sale of the year and annual cocktail party—a tradition that dates back to when De Beers was run by the billionaire Oppenheimer family. Customers have been told to expect an update on possible changes during the gathering, said the people.

To be sure, no final decisions have been made and details are only likely to emerge later in the year, they said. De Beers’s current six-year contract with buyers expires at the end of 2020.

A De Beers spokesman declined to comment on the specific changes being considered.

“We will be communicating directly with customers in the coming months about the new contract, which will focus on maximising the opportunities in the new diamond world,” the company said in a statement.

The historic mining company’s relationship with its customers, which range from Indian and Israeli family businesses to units of jewelers like Tiffany & Co., has always been complex. In a system that originated in the 1890s, De Beers sells its gems through 10 sales each year and the buyers, known as “sightholders,” must accept the—usually discounted—price and quantities they’re offered.

Read More: The Problem With Diamonds Is They Keep Getting Cheaper

As the diamond industry crisis spread last year, the company offered unprecedented flexibility in the sale rules and eventually lowered prices to assist its buyers. Still, frustration with the process remains.

A key point of contention is De Beers’s policy of allocating more diamonds to sightholders that have bought large amounts previously. It’s designed to reward the strongest buyers, but some in the industry suspect it’s resulted in irrational buying and dumping of stones, especially after De Beers allowed more flexibility in sales last year.

De Beers has indicated it could change the allocation criteria to be more subjective, the people said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Mboweni says he will fly structural reform flag at WEF in Davos, ‘fingers crossed’ on SAA

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

South Africa is stuck in a rut of rot and rhetoric

Xolisa Phillip
5 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

SAA puts assets on the block

Sasha Planting
17 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARB surprises with a rate cut to kick off 2020 and slashes growth forecasts
Ed Stoddard 10 hours ago
3 mins

Donald Trump is the first American president not to own a dog since William McKinley in 1901.

Business Maverick

Comair comes under fire for corporate governance mess 

Ray Mahlaka 16 JAN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Has the world economy reached peak growth?

Jim O’Neill
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Environmental risks zoom to the fore at the World Economic Forum

Tim Cohen
16 JAN
3 mins

ESKOMBUSTION

State Capture chickens come home to roost as Eskom seeks 53% tariff increase to cover its debt trap

Ferial Haffajee
16 JAN
6 mins

amaBhungane

The dirt on Deloitte’s consulting deals at Eskom, Part Two

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
16 JAN
14 mins

OFF THE RAILS

Capetonians must wait at least six months for ‘broken’ Prasa to restore normal train services

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
16 JAN
6 mins