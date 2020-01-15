Business Maverick

BlackRock’s Uncomfortable Truth: Going Green Won’t Be Easy

By Bloomberg 15 January 2020
Caption
The machinery used to fracture shale formations inside the Delaware Basin pump water, sand and chemicals into the holes already drilled at a Royal Dutch Shell hydraulic fracking site near Mentone, Texas in Loving County located in a central portion of the Delaware Basin on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

In a stroke, Larry Fink became one of the most powerful champions of green investing in global finance. But behind his new sustainable-investing push at BlackRock Inc. lies an uncomfortable truth: going green won’t be easy or quick.

Today BlackRock funds hold a 6.7% stake in Exxon Mobil Corp., for instance, as well as 6.9% in Chevron Corp. and 6% in Glencore Plc. And, in all likelihood, they’ll keep holding them, for the same reason that BlackRock is so big and successful: two-thirds of its roughly $7 trillion in assets are squirrelled away in funds that passively track market indexes, rather than actually pick stocks or bonds.

Read more: BlackRock’s Climate Activism Has a Passive Problem

Only last year, Fink became a designated villain of climate change, dogged by protesters pressing BlackRock to divest from fossil fuel companies and others that contribute to climate change. Tuesday’s announcement promptly drew praise from his former critics — and raised the prospect that other money managers would soon follow suit.

While the move will draw more attention to environmental sustainability, the hard reality of passive investing may mean it’s as much about making a statement as taking immediate action.

“One of BlackRock’s many challenges is their heavy reliance on traditional indexes and how they address that in light of their new climate policy,” said Timothy Smith, director of environment, social and governance shareowner engagement at Boston Trust Walden, which manages $10 billion.

The biggest investors could once send a strong message to companies, forcing executives to sit up and listen: change your ways or we’ll sell our shares. Such pressure helped in divestment campaigns from apartheid-era South Africa to American college campuses where students object to how endowment money is allocated.

But in a period where index-tracking funds are rapidly accumulating assets, selling isn’t an option. That leaves companies such as BlackRock and rival Vanguard Group at the mercy of benchmark compilers including MSCI Inc. and London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s FTSE Russell unit.

As part of BlackRock’s plan, revealed by Fink in a letter Tuesday, it pledged to pressure index providers to expand their sustainable benchmarks. The changes also include doubling sustainable ETF offerings to 150, and exiting thermal coal producers for its approximately $1.8 trillion in active strategies.

Read more: BlackRock’s Tough-on-Coal Plan Skirts Around the Biggest Miners

“Climate change has become a defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects,” Fink wrote in his annual letter to corporate executives. “Awareness is rapidly changing, and I believe we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance.”

Earlier in January, BlackRock joined Climate Action 100+, a group of more than 370 investment managers with a combined $41 trillion in assets that pressures greenhouse gas emitters to reform.

Fink is tackling the subject as asset managers come under greater pressure on sustainability, with BlackRock, in particular, facing increasing scrutiny for its behaviour and voting record around environmental issues.

Groups including Amazon Watch, the Sunrise Project, and coalitions of youth activists and parents have all targeted the asset manager recently, asking for more action around climate change.BlackRock’s size puts it in a delicate position: operating in more than 30 countries, and as one of the biggest holders of most U.S. publicly traded companies, its clients include large sovereign wealth funds, state pension plans and financial advisers with viewpoints that don’t necessarily align on what to do about climate change and social justice issues.

Smith of Boston Trust Walden said the fund firm could start creating its own indexes, which would give it gauges that meet its new criteria.

Diana Best, a senior strategist for the Sunrise Project, a non-profit that seeks to rally organizations to advocate for climate change, said that Fink’s letter and BlackRock’s business changes set a good example.

“BlackRock’s new initiatives match the size of the crisis we’re seeing,” Best said in an emailed statement. “Putting climate change at the absolute centre of its business is the way every company should respond to this planetary emergency.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Old Mutual wins long-standing case against Peter Moyo

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

New blood for Woolies

Sasha Planting
14 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mitchell Slape moves fast to get Massmart into shape

Ray Mahlaka
23 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

You won’t believe this, but fund managers are kind of bullish about 2020
Ruan Jooste 23 hours ago
4 mins

"If you try to predict the future know that you will be wrong. The trick is to be as least wrong as possible; and be ready to change when you see how wrong you are!" ~ Sir Michael Howard

OPINIONISTA

Mango low-cost airline — a story of profitability that is too good to be true?

Simon Mantell 23 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reserve Bank predicted to hold rates despite muted inflation, growth — and Eskom

Ed Stoddard
23 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Markets 2020: Secular stagnation or ripe for the picking?

Sharon Wood
23 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Can Eskom be saved?

Ghaleb Cachalia
22 hours ago
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

After the indigestion-causing Just Eat snafu, Prosus moves on to Indian fintech providers

Sasha Planting
24 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Citi’s Morse Sees Better Commodities Year But Flags 7 Risks

Bloomberg
13 JAN
2 mins