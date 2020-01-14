A Chinese woman has been quarantined in Thailand with a mystery strain, authorities said on Monday, the first time it has been detected outside China. In all, 41 cases of pneumonia – a symptom of the disease – have been reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, mainly through exposure at a seafood market.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of WHO’s emerging diseases unit, told a Geneva news briefing that the agency had given guidance to hospitals worldwide about infection control in case of spread, including by a “super-spreading” event in a health care setting. “This is something on our radar, it is possible, we need to prepare ourselves,” she said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"If you try to predict the future know that you will be wrong. The trick is to be as least wrong as possible; and be ready to change when you see how wrong you are!" ~ Sir Michael Howard