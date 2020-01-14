Newsdeck

WHO says new China virus could spread, it’s warning all hospitals

By Reuters 14 January 2020
Caption
epa08113818 Researchers examine materials collected from a Chinese woman to find the cause of her mysterious pneumonia symptoms, at a public health institute in Suwon, South Korea, 09 January 2020. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on 08 January that the 36-year-old woman, who had visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province in December 2019, showed symptoms of the illness. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

GENEVA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - There has been "limited" human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

A Chinese woman has been quarantined in Thailand with a mystery strain, authorities said on Monday, the first time it has been detected outside China. In all, 41 cases of pneumonia – a symptom of the disease – have been reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, mainly through exposure at a seafood market.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of WHO’s emerging diseases unit, told a Geneva news briefing that the agency had given guidance to hospitals worldwide about infection control in case of spread, including by a “super-spreading” event in a health care setting. “This is something on our radar, it is possible, we need to prepare ourselves,” she said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)

