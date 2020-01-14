Business Maverick

China’s Trade With U.S. Fell in 2019, Global Surplus Widened

By Bloomberg 14 January 2020
Caption
The Haag-Lloyd AG Leverkusen Express sails out of Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, 07 August 2019.

China’s total exports expanded in 2019 on stronger global demand, and trade with the U.S. dropped almost 11% as the trade war hit relations between the two biggest economies.

China’s total exports increased 5% in yuan terms in 2019 from a year earlier, while imports rose 1.6%, the customs administration said Tuesday. That widened the trade surplus by 25.4% to 2.92 trillion yuan ($424.6 billion) for the year.
  • The European Union continued to be China’s largest trading partner, and the U.S. dropped to third place behind ASEAN. Dollar trade values are set to be announced later Tuesday
    China sees rebound at end of 2019

Key Insights

  • Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is due to sign the first phase of the trade deal with the U.S. in Washington on Jan. 15. The truce has calmed fears of an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies, at least temporarily, at a time when investors are nervous over conflict in the Middle East and volatile oil prices.
  • The government is scheduled to announce 2019 gross domestic product growth on Friday. The head of the statistics bureau gave an indication of the results over the weekend, when he said the country would reach its target of economic growth of 6% to 6.5%.
  • China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate this month, to keep domestic liquidity conditions relatively supportive amid a broader government drive to shore up the private sector, and ahead of the expected cash crunch during upcoming holidays. While pork prices continued rising, overall consumer inflation steadied in December and left room for monetary easing to cement a recent stabilization in economic growth.
  • “We agree that the trade war may be behind us, at least for 2020. That said, China’s export slowdown in 2019 was not very different from the rest of world, suggesting the deceleration is mainly due to the slowing global economy instead of trade war,” Macquarie Group Ltd’s Larry Hu wrote in a note last week. Thus, those easing tensions “will not be a big boost to exports and we expect exports to grow 0% in 2020.”
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

You won’t believe this, but fund managers are kind of bullish about 2020

By Ruan Jooste

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mitchell Slape moves fast to get Massmart into shape

Ray Mahlaka
3 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mango low-cost airline — a story of profitability that is too good to be true?

Simon Mantell
2 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reserve Bank predicted to hold rates despite muted inflation, growth — and Eskom
Ed Stoddard 3 hours ago
3 mins

"Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon." ~ Paul Brandt

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Markets 2020: Secular stagnation or ripe for the picking?

Sharon Wood 3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Can Eskom be saved?

Ghaleb Cachalia
2 hours ago
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

After the indigestion-causing Just Eat snafu, Prosus moves on to Indian fintech providers

Sasha Planting
3 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Citi’s Morse Sees Better Commodities Year But Flags 7 Risks

Bloomberg
13 JAN
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Lack of economic freedom holds South Africa back

Ivo Vegter
2 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Past interest rates and future growth

Willem H Buiter
2 hours ago
4 mins