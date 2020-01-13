Newsdeck

Iran dismisses Trump’s tweeted support for Iranians – state media

By Reuters 13 January 2020
Caption
epaselect epa08120557 Iranians protest to show their sympathy to victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, 11 January 2020. The Iranian military released a statement on 11 January 2020 that Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down due to 'human error.' The passemger jet en route from Tehran to Kiev crashed minutes after takeoff on 08 January 2020, all all 167 passengers and nine crew members aboard were killed. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iran's government spokesman dismissed on Monday tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump voicing support for Iranians, saying the Iranian people would remember he killed a top general and was the reason many were facing economic challenges, state media said.

Trump, who told Iran’s authorities in tweets in Farsi and English not to kill protesters and praised the “great Iranian people”, was shedding “crocodile tears” when voicing concern for Iranians, Ali Rabiei said.

He said Britain’s ambassador to Iran had acted in a way that was “completely unprofessional and unacceptable”, after he was briefly detained near a protest. The envoy said he was arrested after attending a vigil and had left when it turned political.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

A 2020 vision: How to end generation capacity constraints and load shedding in SA

By Chris Yelland

Declassified UK

REVEALED: How Boris Johnson and three of his ministers are being courted by a US institute pushing for war with Iran

Matt Kennard
6 hours ago
12 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Attacked with an axe: The pain, the indignity, the choices, the consequences… and the inadequate police service

Gracelin Baskaran
14 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 17 mins ago

GOLF

Grace back in winners’ circle as Schaper impresses at SA Open
Craig Ray 1 hour ago
5 mins

"The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil." ~ Hannah Arendt

ANALYSIS

South Africans still love the ANC — which makes their treatment all the sadder

Rebecca Davis 11 hours ago
4 mins

HERITAGE, FORGOTTEN

ANC celebrates history while Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort home still languishes in obscurity

Rebecca Davis
12 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom pension fund administration leaves members with more questions than answers

Ruan Jooste
15 hours ago
9 mins

ISS TODAY

Trauma counselling enables the reintegration of former terror fighters

ISS Today
1 hour ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

How to use offshore allowances to mitigate your investment risk as global uncertainty grows

Mercury Fx
09 JAN
4 mins