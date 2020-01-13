“2020 is shaping up to be a better year for commodities than previously feared,” Morse wrote. “Many commodities should see demand squeezing the limits of supply and pushing prices higher.”

While the underlying geopolitics, especially in the Middle East, could bring dramatic ups and downs in commodity pricing, a trade policy breakthrough between the world’s top two economies has the potential to add more than 500,000 barrels a day of global demand for oil as well as increase consumption of metals and agriculture, the strategists said.

Brent crude surged to near $72 a barrel on Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to an American airstrike that killed a top Iranian general. Prices retreated as the potential for war receded and are trading at about $65 after capping a 5.3% decline last week.

‘Big Risks’

Still, Morse cautions about “significant stumbling blocks” ahead, and flags “seven big risks” for the year: