ANC supporters who attended the party’s 108th birthday celebration held in Kimberley, Northern Cape stressed how important it is that party leader and President of South Africa find solutions to the soaring unemployment rate affecting mainly young people. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
South Africa’s ruling party celebrated its 108th birthday at Tafel-Lager stadium in Kimberley on 11 January. The celebration was attended by supporters from across the country, with some travelling from as far as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Also gracing the festivities was the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, who delivered a message of support thanking South Africans for their openness to Ethiopians.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.