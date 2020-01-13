PHOTO ESSAY

ANC celebrates its 108th birthday in Kimberley

By Ayanda Mthethwa 13 January 2020

ANC supporters who attended the party’s 108th birthday celebration held in Kimberley, Northern Cape stressed how important it is that party leader and President of South Africa find solutions to the soaring unemployment rate affecting mainly young people. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)

South Africa’s ruling party celebrated its 108th birthday at Tafel-Lager stadium in Kimberley on 11 January. The celebration was attended by supporters from across the country, with some travelling from as far as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Also gracing the festivities was the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, who delivered a message of support thanking South Africans for their openness to Ethiopians.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gets ready to cut the cake at the ANC’s 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on Saturday 11 January. During his January 8 statement, he promised South Africans that he would prioritise building a capable state, a united society, and a flourishing economy. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
President Cyril Ramaphosa dances alongside Deputy-President David Mabuza. A few minutes before the celebratory dance, Ramaphosa promised not to privatise Eskom in his January 8 statement. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
ANC top officials attending the party’s 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley before the opening of the ceremony. The festivities were opened with the singing of the national anthem. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed alongside the Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor entering Tafel-Lager stadium. The Ethiopian Prime Minister delivered a message of support and thanked South Africa for its openness to Ethiopians. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
The Amapansula group all the way from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal came to celebrate ANC’s 108th anniversary. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
The ANC’s 108th birthday celebration began with cultural performances. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
Party supporters gathered at Tafel-Lager stadium in Kimberley to celebrate the ANC’s 108th birthday. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
Party supporters flying the ANC flag during the ANC’s 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
ANC party members dance and sing at the party’s 108th birthday celebrations. (Photo: Ayanda Mthethwa)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

A 2020 vision: How to end generation capacity constraints and load shedding in SA

By Chris Yelland

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Attacked with an axe: The pain, the indignity, the choices, the consequences… and the inadequate police service

Gracelin Baskaran
6 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

South Africans still love the ANC — which makes their treatment all the sadder

Rebecca Davis
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

HERITAGE, FORGOTTEN

ANC celebrates history while Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort home still languishes in obscurity
Rebecca Davis 3 hours ago
3 mins

"The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil." ~ Hannah Arendt

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom pension fund administration leaves members with more questions than answers

Ruan Jooste 6 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa is close to the tipping point

Professor Balthazar
3 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

The ANC is looking old, tired, divided and left behind

Stephen Grootes
3 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Rushing the work of the Zondo commission would be a mistake

Omphemetse S Sibanda
6 hours ago
8 mins

Analysis

Zuma’s vs Ramaphosa’s Kimberley ANC anniversary speeches: ten years later, clear differences, but some similarities too

Carien Du Plessis
6 hours ago
5 mins