According to the terms of the offering, the bank could buy the additional shares during the stabilization period that ended Jan. 9 and give support to the stock, but no such transactions were undertaken during that interval. The IPO relied heavily on individuals and high-net worth investors and funds from the Gulf, with the Saudi government institutions investing almost $2.3 billion into the offering.

Aramco retreated 0.6% to 34.80 riyals in Riyadh on Sunday, extending drop of 0.4% for the week ended Jan. 9. Still, the stock is trading 8.8% higher than the IPO price.