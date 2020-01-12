Business Maverick

World’s Biggest IPO Got Bigger: Aramco IPO at $29.4 Billion

By Bloomberg 12 January 2020
Caption
epa07968924 (FILE) - An image showing a gas flame behind pipelines in the desert at Khurais oil field, about 160 km from Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 23 June 2008 (reissued 03 November 2019). According to media reports Saudi Arabia said it has approved plans for the state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco to go public on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul on 11 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

The world’s biggest initial public offering turned out even bigger than initially thought.

The final amount raised by Saudi Aramco’s sale totaled $29.4 billion as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of the underwriters of the world’s biggest IPO, exercised the option to place some shares that were initially separated to avoid price swings, according to a statement. It said 450 million additional shares were placed at 32 riyals ($8.53) with investors during the book-building process.

Read more: Largest-Ever Listing Sheds $200 Billion in A Month

World's Biggest IPO

According to the terms of the offering, the bank could buy the additional shares during the stabilization period that ended Jan. 9 and give support to the stock, but no such transactions were undertaken during that interval. The IPO relied heavily on individuals and high-net worth investors and funds from the Gulf, with the Saudi government institutions investing almost $2.3 billion into the offering.

Aramco retreated 0.6% to 34.80 riyals in Riyadh on Sunday, extending drop of 0.4% for the week ended Jan. 9. Still, the stock is trading 8.8% higher than the IPO price.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza resigns after failure to curb load shedding

By Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Business Maverick

Tito, on Twitter roll, warns it’s “game over” without structural reforms

Ed Stoddard
10 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom is facing another demon in the dark — its R140bn pension fund

Ruan Jooste
09 JAN
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Business Maverick

January 10: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day
Bloomberg 10 JAN
4 mins

"The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil." ~ Hannah Arendt

Business Maverick

Emerging-Market Assets Are Making a Comeback From Trade-War Hell

Bloomberg 10 JAN
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

World Bank cuts SA’s 2020 economic growth forecast

Ray Mahlaka and Ed Stoddard
10 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Tito cuts through purple haze of SA cannabis policy, advocates legalisation on Twitter

Ed Stoddard
10 JAN
2 mins

TRIBUTE

Richard Maponya: The One who saw greatness within

Monalisa Sam
10 JAN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Lebanon’s future hangs in the balance

Ishac Diwan
10 JAN
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Business models: The unicorn is dead. Long live the zebra

Nic Haralambous
10 JAN
4 mins