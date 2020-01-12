Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 11 January 2020

By Maverick Life Editors 12 January 2020

Daniel Andre Tande of Norway during the competition on day 6 of the 68th FIS Nordic World Cup Four Hills Tournament ski jumping event at Bergisel Schanze on January 04, 2020 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

An incomplete and yet highly enjoyable gallery of the wild wild world.

People visit a 33-meter-high and 107-meter-long snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo of the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin city, China’s northern Heilongjiang province, 05 January 2020. This snow expo uses as many as 110,000 cubic meters of snow were used to build the 600,000-square-meter snow world displaying many kinds of snow sculptures. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
A general view of the mural of civil rights leader Martin Luther King by Italian artist Jorit Agoch, in Naples, Italy, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE
Members of the Edinburgh Chinese community launch the city’s Chinese New Year Festival with a dragon dance on Calton Hill on January 8, 2020 in Edinburgh,Scotland. A two week long celebration of the Chinese New Year will take place in Edinburgh from 21 January to 9 February. The 2020 festivities will be extra special for China and Scotland, as the official date for Chinese New Year coincides with Burns Night on 25 January. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Filipino Catholic devotees jubilate as they are doused with holy water, as they take part in a parade of Black Nazarene replicas ahead of the Feast of the Black Nazarene, on January 7, 2020 in Manila, Philippines. The Feast of the Black Nazarene culminates in a day long procession on January 9 as barefoot devotees march to see and touch the image of the Black Nazarene. The Black Nazarene is a dark wood sculpture of Jesus brought to the Philippines in 1606 from Spain and considered miraculous by Filipino devotees. As many as 6 million devotees are expected to attend during the culmination in this predominantly Catholic nation in Southeast Asia. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Faith leaders pray over President Donald Trump during a ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ campaign event held at the King Jesus International Ministry on January 03, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The rally was announced after a December editorial published in Christianity Today called for the President Trump’s removal from office. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Elvis impersonator Stuey V poses ahead of boarding the Elvis Express train from Central Station heading to Parkes on January 09, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually over five days, timed to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birth date in January. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)
Workers in fire suits pour molten bronze metal into moulds during the casting of the Screen Actors Guild Award statuettes in preparation of the 26th Annual SAG Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry on January 7, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Roberto Portela Miguez and Efstratia Verveniotou, scientists at the Natural History Museum, collect an Erumpent horn for the Natural History Museum’s major new exhibition ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature’, which will open Spring 2020 in London, England. In the words of Newt Scamander, the Erumpent, a fictional beast, is a large grey African creature of great power from the wizarding world. Weighing up to a tonne, the Erumpent may be mistaken for a rhinoceros at a distance. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Bernie Taupin (L) and Elton John, winners for the award for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
A handout photo made available by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shows Michelle Williams accepting the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in ‘Fosse/Verdon’ during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/HFPA
Harvey Weinstein leaves the courtroom at New York City criminal court during his sex crimes trial on January 7, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Kiyoshi Kimura, president of Kiyomura Corp., poses with a newly-purchased tuna at a Sushizanmai restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. A bluefin tuna weighing a staggering 276 kilograms was sold for 193.2 million yen ($1.79 million or R25.6 million) on Sunday at a Tokyo fish market, the second-highest price on record. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Mercedes-Benz AG Vision AVTR concept car is displayed during a press event at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Daimler AG Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius unveiled a flashy concept vehicle inspired by one of the most expensive Hollywood blockbusters ever made, as the German carmaker looks forward despite pressure to cut costs. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
