Africa

Kenya warns locust swarm is spreading, threatening food security

By Reuters 10 January 2020

NAIROBI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land, its agriculture minister said on Friday.

The locusts began crossing into Kenya around Dec. 28, initially destroying pastures in semi-arid counties mainly occupied by herder communities.

They have since spread to the counties of Garissa, Isiolo and Samburu to the south and west, Agriculture Minister Mwangi Kiunjuri said.

“We recognise that the pest invasion, and the potential to spread rapidly to other counties pose unprecedented threat to food security and livelihood in the country,” he said.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in a Jan. 6 update that while swarms of locusts in Somalia are expected to mature and breed there this month, there is a low risk that those in Kenya would breed.

FAO said there is also a risk that swarms could move into Kenya’s neighbours Uganda and South Sudan.

Last month, the FAO said locusts had already destroyed over 70,000 hectares (175,000 acres) of farmland in Somalia and Ethiopia, also threatening food supplies in both countries in the worst locust invasion in 70 years.

Conflict and chaos in much of Somalia make spraying pesticide by airplane – which the FAO called the “ideal control measure” – impossible, the agency said last month. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Additional reporting by Noor Ali in Isiolo and Giulia Paravicini in Addis Ababa Editing by Maggie Fick and Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

The load shedding crisis should overshadow ANC’s birthday celebrations

By Rebecca Davis

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom is facing another demon in the dark — its R140bn pension fund

Ruan Jooste
18 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Tito cuts through purple haze of SA cannabis policy, advocates legalisation on Twitter

Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 mins ago

OUR BURNING PLANET: OP-ED

The artist’s way in the climate crisis
Leonie Joubert 12 hours ago
13 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

TRIBUTE

Richard Maponya: The One who saw greatness within

Monalisa Sam 12 hours ago
4 mins

MADAM & EVE

It’s A Jungle Out There

Stephen Francis & Rico
12 hours ago
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Richard Maponya, the Lion of the North

Tshilidzi Marwala
12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Teachers the real heroes as matrics shine despite a struggling system

Michael le Cordeur
12 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

World Bank cuts SA’s 2020 economic growth forecast

Ray Mahlaka and Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
3 mins