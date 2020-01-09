Business Maverick

Gold Steadies With U.S., Iran Stepping Back From the Brink

By Bloomberg 9 January 2020
Caption
It is probably no coincidence then that central banks, which are known to be conservative, bought 374.1 tons of gold in the first half of 2019, says the writer. (Photo: Mark Herpel / Flickr)

Gold dropped for a second day as the U.S. and Iran stepped back from a deeper military conflict, blunting the appeal of haven assets.

The metal, which briefly surpassed $1,600 an ounce on Wednesday, is heading back toward levels it was trading at before the U.S. killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week. President Donald Trump’s latest remarks suggested tensions were easing and stocks rose across the globe.

“Job done,” Rhona O’Connell, head of market analysis for EMEA and Asia at INTL FCStone, said in a note. “The price is now back to where we started.”

Gold heads for first back-to-back drop since November as Mideast tensions ebb

Gold futures for February delivery fell as much as 1.2% to $1,541 an ounce, about $13 from the last closing price before the U.S. strike. The metal settled 0.4% lower to $1,554.30 at 1:32 p.m. on the Comex in New York, notching the largest two-day decline since early November.

Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds also saw a sell-off on Wednesday, with holdings dropping the most since November, according to preliminary data from ETFs tracked by Bloomberg.

“Pullback today in gold was expected sooner or later,” George Gero, a managing director at RBC Wealth Management, said Thursday in a note. “Gold had climbed stairs up and took the elevator up and down based on Iran conflict headlines and we are back to basics now which can support gold.”

Gold ETFs saw biggest outflows since November after prices peaked

As tensions ease, investors will be weighing the outlook for the U.S. economy and whether any change is likely in monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, which cut rates three times in 2019 before pausing. On Friday, traders will get the latest monthly nonfarm jobs report. Filings for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a five-week low, according to the latest data released Thursday. And on Wednesday, ADP Research Institute data showed companies added the most jobs in eight months in December.

Meanwhile China confirmed that Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington to sign the first phase of the trade deal with the U.S. next week, at least temporarily calming fears of an escalating trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Prices may retreat to $1,500 an ounce or possibly even below that over the next couple of months if real yields recover and concerns over global growth ease further, said Macquarie Group Ltd. strategist Marcus Garvey.

Other Global Drivers

In other precious metals, silver futures declined on the Comex while platinum rose on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Palladium futures touched a fresh record of $2,114 an ounce earlier Thursday before erasing gains as China reported a second straight annual slump in car sales. The metal is still up about 8% this year.

“An ongoing deficit should justify further gains in palladium prices this year,” Metals Focus said in a note Wednesday. “That said, calling the market’s top is tricky given the speed of the rally and the fact that the palladium market is comparatively small and hence relatively inelastic.”

Palladium drops from record but holds above $2,000

–With assistance from Ranjeetha Pakiam.

To contact the reporters on this story:
Elena Mazneva in London at [email protected];
Justina Vasquez in New York at [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo American bids for – wait for it – a UK fertiliser mine project

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Finding investment opportunities in 2020

Sasha Planting and Ed Stoddard
08 JAN
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Food delivery sector: Prosus set to take a hit

Sasha Planting
08 JAN
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mail & Guardian moves closer to new ownership: Ncube to exit
Ray Mahlaka and Ed Stoddard 08 JAN
4 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

OPINIONISTA

America’s dangerous Iran obsession

Jeffrey Sachs 08 JAN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Time to shed light on Eskom’s failures and cut the fairy tales

Jon Foster-Pedley
08 JAN
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OBITUARY

Richard Maponya: A giant who defied apartheid and its entrepreneurship barriers

Ray Mahlaka
06 JAN
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

The rapidly changing face of Japan Inc

Roderick Ngoche
08 JAN
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Daniel Mminele takes charge at Absa

Sasha Planting
06 JAN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
07 JAN
1 min