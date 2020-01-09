Newsdeck

Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania top court to hear appeal on sex crime conviction

By Reuters 9 January 2020
Caption
US entertainer Bill Cosby (C) is escorted from the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, 25 September 2018. Cosby was found guilty on three counts including Aggravated Sexual Assault and sentenced to 3 to 10 years of prison. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Bill Cosby on Thursday asked the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to hear his appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction, a month after a lower court rejected their argument that the disgraced comedian did not get a fair trial.

Cosby, who played a beloved father figure on the 1980s TV hit “The Cosby Show,” had been found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

With the verdict, Cosby became the first celebrity to be convicted in the #MeToo era.

The Pennsylvania court is not obligated to take up the appeal, a copy of which was provided by Cosby’s spokesman.

In the petition, his lawyers argue that Cosby was unfairly convicted by a jury after a judge allowed multiple women, in addition to Constand, to testify that Cosby had sexually assaulted them as well.

“The trial court’s overriding concern should have been to ensure a fair proceeding on the single charged offense for which Mr. Cosby was standing trial – not to provide a platform to any and all accusers who belatedly wanted their day in court,” Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt wrote in an emailed statement.

A spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania supreme court could not immediately confirm that Cosby had requested an appeal. It was not immediately clear when the court would make a decision on whether it will hear Cosby’s appeal.

Cosby’s latest appeal comes days after a rape trial for former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein opened in New York.

A wave of sexual abuse accusations against Weinstein helped encourage women across the United States to go public with misconduct allegations against other powerful men, an outpouring that has became known as the #MeToo movement

Prosecutors brought the charges involving Constand on Dec. 30, 2016, days before the statute of limitations was set to run out.

A first trial ended with a deadlocked jury, but Cosby was found guilty during a second 2018 trial after a judge allowed testimony from five other women who also accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

They were among some 50 women who accused Cosby, now 82, of sexual assaults going back decades, though all the accusations but Constand’s were too old to prosecute. Cosby has steadfastly denied the accusations, insisting all the encounters were consensual.

He is serving a three-to-10-year prison sentence. (Reporting by Brad Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Frank McGurty and Bill Berkrot)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MATRIC RESULTS: ANALYSIS

Education inequality narrowing, very slowly

By Greg Nicolson

OP-ED

Botswana’s rhinos are under siege: It’s time to learn from historical mistakes

Erik Verreynne
40 mins ago
9 mins

RIGHT OF REPLY

SA Hindu Maha Sabha ‘has no links to the fascist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’

Ashwin Trikamjee
51 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

World Bank cuts SA’s 2020 economic growth forecast
Ray Mahlaka and Ed Stoddard 49 mins ago
3 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Will the crypto craze continue in 2020?

Ruan Jooste 47 mins ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Tito cuts through purple haze of SA cannabis policy, advocates legalisation on Twitter

Ed Stoddard
42 mins ago
2 mins

CRICKET

Late-blooming Proteas underline their value

Craig Ray
11 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Where to for the Zondo Commission in 2020?

Rebecca Davis
09 JAN
5 mins

DISPLACED MIGRANTS

Church refugee leader’s bail conditions restrict him from CBD

Sandisiwe Shoba
10 hours ago
3 mins