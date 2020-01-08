Newsdeck

Statement from Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan

By Reuters 8 January 2020
Caption
Britain's Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex attend a reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town, South Africa 24 September 2019. The Commonwealth Point of Light awards recognise outstanding individual volunteers who are making a change in their community. These awards were given for the young leaders work in helping the environment. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / PA PHOTOS / POOL

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday that they intend to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

Following is their full statement:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Milliken)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Where to for the Zondo Commission in 2020?

By Rebecca Davis

OP-ED

Matric: Scrap the 30% pass mark! It’s (not) a joke

Nicky Roberts
2 hours ago
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

2020: Ramaphosa has everything to win — and everything to lose

Oscar Van Heerden
8 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo American bids for – wait for it – a UK fertiliser mine project
Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
2 mins

Terry Pratchett forged his own sword from iron and meteorites purely for the occasion of the awarding of his knighthood.

SOLEIMANI AFTERMATH

Trump still crying havoc and letting slip a few dogs of war

J Brooks Spector 8 hours ago
7 mins

EXAM SUCCESS

Sea Point High: Long, hard road to matric achievement

Suné Payne
7 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Food delivery sector: Prosus set to take a hit

Sasha Planting
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Time to shed light on Eskom’s failures and cut the fairy tales

Jon Foster-Pedley
8 hours ago
5 mins

GAUTENG MATRIC RESULTS

Panyaza Lesufi celebrates Gauteng’s Class of 2019 despite a pass rate decline

Ayanda Mthethwa
8 hours ago
3 mins