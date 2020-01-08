South Africa

Meet SA’s top 2019 matriculant – Madelein Dippenaar

By News24 8 January 2020

The class of 2019's top performer, Madelein Dippenaar, said she was "extremely shocked" when she heard she had topped the list in the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

“I was extremely shocked, I never thought it would be possible to be quite honest and when I got the call, it was extremely unexpected – I never thought I would be in the top 10 nationally or maybe provincially,” she told the media following the official announcement.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the class of 2019 had achieved an 81.3% pass rate – an increase from the 78.2% of 2018.

The bubbly pupil of Paarl Gimnasium High School in the Western Cape said she had always been a top academic performer.

“I have been top of my class since Grade 8. I have taken two extra subjects since Grade 10 which is German second additional language as well as visual arts at our local art school in Paarl, so I think I have been a really consistent student throughout the years,” Dippenaar said.

The Western Cape ranked fourth with an 82.3% pass rate.

In addition, the province bagged all the top performers in the quintile 5 category.

To add to this achievement, it also had the highest number of distinctions in the country, while Gauteng received the highest number of Bachelor’s passes.

The middle child of three siblings, who originally hails from the Northern Cape, Dippenaar plans to study for a BSc in biotechnology at Stellenbosch University this year.

News24

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Climate allies Desmond Tutu and Al Gore unite in fossil-fuel divestment struggle

By Tiara Walters

OP-ED

Countries to watch in 2020, from Chile to Afghanistan: Five essential reads

Catesby Holmes, International Editor, The Conversation
2 hours ago
4 mins

Declassified UK

REVEALED: One in 10 soldiers in the British Army is a foreign national, amid concerns over racism and mercenaries

Phil Miller
12 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

EXAM SUCCESS

Record pass rate for matrics of 2019
Greg Nicolson and Ayanda Mthethwa 12 hours ago
4 mins

Sean Bean (Ned Stark) has a deaths-in-film ratio of 0.32/film and 0.38/series episode.

amaBhungane

Battle of the political T-shirts to play out in Lesotho court

Sechaba Mokhethi | MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism via amaBhungane 12 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

ANC anniversary during a time of crisis

Raymond Suttner
07 JAN
10 mins

A PERSONAL REFLECTION

In defence of South African hope

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Corruption could undermine the integrity of SA’s legal profession

Omphemetse S Sibanda
12 hours ago
7 mins

NEWLANDS CRICKET TEST

Gutsy Proteas downed by stoked England

Craig Ray
12 hours ago
5 mins