South Africa

Matric results | 98.8% of pupils pass 2019 IEB exams

By News24 7 January 2020

A total of 98.82% of pupils passed the 2019 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate exams, it was announced on Tuesday.

The IEB pass rate decreased from 98.92% the previous year, its CEO Anne Oberholzer said in a statement.

Writing examinations in October and November were 11 818 full-time pupils and 779 part-time pupils.

She said 89.51% qualified for entry to study a degree, while 7.91% qualified for entry to study a diploma and 1.4% for studying at the Higher Certificate level.

“Umalusi has monitored all aspects of the 2019 examination process and has declared the results to be fair and valid,” said Oberholzer.

The closing date to apply for re-marking is January 13. Results from re-marking will be released on February 6.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the national matric pass rate later on Tuesday evening.

The Department of Basic Education will release the National Senior Certificate matric exam results on Wednesday.

