Newsdeck

Mane named African Footballer of the Year

By Reuters 7 January 2020

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sadio Mane was named African Footballer of the Year for 2019 on Tuesday after winning the Champions League with Liverpool and leading Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane, 27, wins the award for the first time after finishing runner-up to his Liverpool team mate Mohamed Salah of Egypt in 2017 and 2018. He was third in 2016.

He is only the second Senegalese to win the award after El Hadji Diouf, who was the winner in 2001 and 2002.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson Editing by Toby Davis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Climate allies Desmond Tutu and Al Gore unite in fossil-fuel divestment struggle

By Tiara Walters

OP-ED

Countries to watch in 2020, from Chile to Afghanistan: Five essential reads

Catesby Holmes, International Editor, The Conversation
3 hours ago
4 mins

Declassified UK

REVEALED: One in 10 soldiers in the British Army is a foreign national, amid concerns over racism and mercenaries

Phil Miller
13 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 28 mins ago

EXAM SUCCESS

Record pass rate for matrics of 2019
Greg Nicolson and Ayanda Mthethwa 14 hours ago
4 mins

Sean Bean (Ned Stark) has a deaths-in-film ratio of 0.32/film and 0.38/series episode.

amaBhungane

Battle of the political T-shirts to play out in Lesotho court

Sechaba Mokhethi | MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism via amaBhungane 13 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

ANC anniversary during a time of crisis

Raymond Suttner
07 JAN
10 mins

A PERSONAL REFLECTION

In defence of South African hope

Marianne Thamm
14 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Corruption could undermine the integrity of SA’s legal profession

Omphemetse S Sibanda
14 hours ago
7 mins

NEWLANDS CRICKET TEST

Gutsy Proteas downed by stoked England

Craig Ray
14 hours ago
5 mins