Business Maverick

January 7: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 7 January 2020
Caption
Pakistani Shiite Muslims hold pictures of General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, during a protest against the US, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 05 January 2020. General Qasem Soleimani, was killed in an airstrike on 03 January, in Baghdad ordered by the United States president, the Pentagon said. General Soleimani was in charge of Iran's foreign policy strategy as the head of the Quds Force, an elite wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the US designated as a terror organization. The Quds Force holds sway over a raft of Shia militias across the region, from Lebanon to Syria and Iraq. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Sohail Shahzad)

Soleimani killing fallout widens, market selloff deepens, and oil rally may be short lived. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Now what?

U.S. policy in the Middle East has become much more uncertain in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Yesterday, Iraq’s parliament voted to pursue the removal of U.S. troops from the country — something President Donald Trump reacted to with a threat of sanctions against the American ally. Iran said it will no longer comply with uranium enrichment limits under the 2015 nuclear deal, a move which seems to spell the death of that agreement.

Nervous

In markets this morning there is a continuation of last Friday’s moves, with stocks falling across the world while havens such as gold are bid higher. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 1%, the Stoxx 600 Index was 1.1% lower by 5:50 a.m. Eastern Time and U.S. stock futures also pointed to losses at the open. Treasuries edged higher after Friday’s jump, with the 10-year yield at 1.783% while the dollar slipped.

Oil watch

One of the biggest moves in markets has been in the oil price, with Brent futures rising as much as 3.1% to $70.74 a barrel before paring some of those gains. The rally comes with something of a health warning from a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. note which points out the price gains will be short lived unless there is an actual supply disruption to global output. The oil rally hasn’t been good news for the world’s largest company, with Saudi Aramco’s share price adding to losses in trading today as fears over conflict in the region outweighed any short-term gain from higher crude prices.

China visit

Remember the trade war? While events in the Middle East have certainly taken over investor attention, there was more good news on progress towards getting a phase one deal signed, with China planning to send top negotiator Vice Premier Liu He to Washington on Jan. 15 to ink the agreement, according to people familiar with the matter. The South China Morning Post reported that the delegation changed their schedule after Trump unilaterally announced the signing date, and indicated he’d be willing to seal the deal with China’s President Xi Jinping being present.

Here to stay

Senior central bankers speaking at the American Economic Association’s annual meeting had a clear message. Low rates are going nowhere and could even fall further in the future due to demographic trends and sluggish productivity growth. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams sees nothing to break GDP out of its trend or move the neutral level of interest rates higher in the next five to 10 years. One bit of possible good news from Denmark, the country with the longest negative-rate policy, is that the fear below zero rates are propping up zombie firms is unfounded.

What we’ve been reading

This is what’s caught our eye over the weekend.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OBITUARY

Richard Maponya: A giant who defied apartheid and its entrepreneurship barriers

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Daniel Mminele takes charge at Absa

Sasha Planting
16 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Making stakeholder capitalism a reality

Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca
14 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Petroleum draft bill lays uncertain foundation for SA oil and gas production
Ed Stoddard 16 hours ago
3 mins

The fur of a Chinchilla is so thick it will suffocate fleas.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

More of the same as 2020 economic growth outlook expected to flounder

Ray Mahlaka 05 JAN
4 mins

OP-ED

What ‘Getting Brexit Done’ means generally and for South Africa

Dirk De Vos
05 JAN
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Grim economic prospects for SA as Eskom rings in New Year with load shedding

Ed Stoddard
05 JAN
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why governments should not wait for Godot

Ricardo Hausmann
05 JAN
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

2020: A wait-and-see year for the global economy

Sharon Wood
05 JAN
3 mins

Op-Ed

The Tax Gap – who is to blame and how do we fix it?

Dennis Davis
24 DEC
5 mins