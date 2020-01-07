Newsdeck

At least 56 killed in crush at general’s funeral as Iran vows revenge on US

By Reuters 7 January 2020
Caption
A supporter of Hezbollah carries a picture of slain the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani as she waits for a televised speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 05 January 2020. The US Pentagon announced that Iran's Quds Force leader Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed on 03 January 2020 following a US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Wael Hamzeh)

DUBAI/BAGHDAD, Jan 7 (Reuters) - At least 56 people were killed in a stampede as tens of thousands of mourners packed streets for the funeral of a slain Iranian military commander in his hometown on Tuesday, forcing his burial to be delayed by several hours.

* Qassem Soleimani killed in U.S. drone strike in Iraq

* U.S., Iranian threats fan fears of bigger Mideast conflict

* U.S. ready to finish any war begun with Iran – defense chief

* Iranian military commander promises “hard revenge” on U.S.

* Trump says will obey international law on targeting cultural sites

By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Ahmed Aboulenein

General Qassem Soleimani’s burial went ahead in the early evening in the southeastern city of Kerman, four days after his killing in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq that plunged the region into a new crisis and raised fears of a wider Middle East war.

Soleimani, who commanded the elite Quds Force, was responsible for building up Tehran’s network of proxy armies across the Middle East. He was a pivotal figure in orchestrating Iran’s long-standing campaign to drive U.S. forces out of Iraq.

A senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering several scenarios to avenge his death. Other senior figures have said the Islamic Republic would match the scale of the killing when it responds, but that it would choose the time and place.

U.S. officials have said Soleimani was killed because of solid intelligence indicating forces under his command planned further attacks on U.S. targets in the region, though they have provided no evidence.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNN on Tuesday: “We are not looking to start a war with Iran but we are prepared to finish one. What we’d like to see is the situation de-escalated.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday Washington had singled out 52 Iranian sites, including ones that are very important to Iranian culture, as targets if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in response to Soleimani’s death.

On Tuesday, however, Trump told reporters he would obey international law against attacking cultural sites in military conflicts.

Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, whether supporters of the clerical leadership or not, but viewed as a dangerous villain by Western governments opposed to Iran’s arc of influence running across the Levant and into the Gulf region.

Iran’s opponents say its proxies have fuelled conflicts, killing and displacing people in Iraq, Syria and beyond. Tehran says any operations abroad are at the request of governments and that it offers “advisory support”.

U.S. LETTER

Tuesday’s stampede broke out amid the crush of mourners, killing 56 people, state television said. More than 210 people were injured, an emergency services official told the semi-official Fars news agency.

“Today because of the heavy congestion of the crowd unfortunately a number of our fellow citizens who were mourning were injured and a number were killed,” emergency medical services chief Pirhossein Kolivand told state television.

Soleimani’s body had been taken to holy Shi’ite Muslim cities in Iraq and Iran, as well as the Iranian capital Tehran, before arriving in Kerman for burial in the cemetery’s “martyrs section”, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

In each place, huge numbers of people filled thoroughfares, chanting “Death to America” and weeping with emotion. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept as he led prayers in Tehran.

Prompted by a strong public backlash over the killing of Soleimani on Iraqi soil, lawmakers in Iraq voted on Sunday to demand a removal of all foreign forces from the country.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said the Iraqi military joint operations command had received a letter from the U.S. army concerning a possible U.S. withdrawal. But he said the letter’s English and Arabic language versions were not identical and so Iraq had requested clarifications.

U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said on Monday that a leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq that created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal was a poorly worded draft meant only to underscore an increased movement of forces in the region.

Abdul Mahdi has told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad that the parliamentary resolution must be implemented.

U.S. Defense Secretary Esper, however, told a Pentagon news conference on Tuesday that he had not received a request from Iraq to withdraw U.S. troops from the country and noted that the resolution was non-binding.

About 5,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq, where there has been a U.S. military presence since the toppling of Saddam Hussein in a U.S.-led 2003 invasion, with Washington and Tehran vying for the upper hand in the country.

Foreign forces have been in Iraq mainly as part of a U.S.-led coalition that has trained and backed up Iraqi security forces against the threat of Islamic State militants.

Trump also said on Tuesday that if U.S. forces departed Iraq it would leave Iran with a much bigger footprint in the country, although he would like to withdraw U.S. troops at some point since Washington wanted Baghdad to provide for its own security.

‘DEFINITIVE REVENGE’

“We will take revenge, a hard and definitive revenge,” the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, told the throngs in Kerman before the stampede.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered, Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove “a historic nightmare for the Americans”, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, urged Tehran to avoid any actions that could worsen regional tensions.

Iran, whose coastline runs along a Gulf oil shipping route that includes the narrow Strait of Hormuz, has allied forces across the Middle East through which it can act. Representatives from those groups, including the Palestinian Islamist Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, attended funeral events in Tehran.

Despite its strident rhetoric, analysts say Iran will want to avoid any conventional military conflict with superior U.S. forces.

Friction between Iran and the United States has risen since Trump withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, approved by his predecessor Barack Obama, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran slashing its vital oil exports. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart in Washington and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Writing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Climate allies Desmond Tutu and Al Gore unite in fossil-fuel divestment struggle

By Tiara Walters

OP-ED

Countries to watch in 2020, from Chile to Afghanistan: Five essential reads

Catesby Holmes, International Editor, The Conversation
53 mins ago
4 mins

Declassified UK

REVEALED: One in 10 soldiers in the British Army is a foreign national, amid concerns over racism and mercenaries

Phil Miller
11 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

EXAM SUCCESS

Record pass rate for matrics of 2019
Greg Nicolson and Ayanda Mthethwa 12 hours ago
4 mins

Sean Bean (Ned Stark) has a deaths-in-film ratio of 0.32/film and 0.38/series episode.

amaBhungane

Battle of the political T-shirts to play out in Lesotho court

Sechaba Mokhethi | MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism via amaBhungane 11 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

ANC anniversary during a time of crisis

Raymond Suttner
24 hours ago
10 mins

A PERSONAL REFLECTION

In defence of South African hope

Marianne Thamm
11 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Corruption could undermine the integrity of SA’s legal profession

Omphemetse S Sibanda
12 hours ago
7 mins

NEWLANDS CRICKET TEST

Gutsy Proteas downed by stoked England

Craig Ray
12 hours ago
5 mins