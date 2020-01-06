Business Maverick

German Car Production Drops to 23-Year Low on Waning Exports

By Bloomberg 6 January 2020
Caption
BMW factory leipzigassembly of i8 hybrid sports car.steering wheel. Leipzig, Germany14.03.2019Photo: Krisztian Bocsi

German car production fell to its lowest in almost a quarter of a century as Europe’s biggest economy suffers from the fallout of a global trade war.

Automakers including Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG produced 4.66 million vehicles in German factories last year, the weakest since 1996. The country’s VDA car lobby, which published the figures on Monday, said the 9% decrease was a result of waning demand from international markets.

Germany’s status as a global manufacturing powerhouse has been built on the carmaking industry, but pollution concerns — intensified by Volkswagen’s 2015 diesel-emission cheating scandal — trade conflicts, and slowing economies have all weighed on demand. Daimler, Volkswagen and parts supplier Continental AG are slashing jobs to cut costs.
Falling Output

At the same time, the industry has to spend billions of euros to develop cleaner vehicles and counter the emergence of ride-sharing services like Uber Technologies Inc., which has a market value equivalent to Daimler.

Germany’s domestic autos market grew 5% last year after buyers registered 3.6 million new cars, the VDA said, the most since 2009. However, the industry body has said the market is likely to contract this year.

The country cemented its recently acquired lead over Norway as Europe’s biggest electric-vehicle market after selling 63,281 e-cars last year, according to latest data from the country’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, or KBA.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OBITUARY

Richard Maponya: A giant who defied apartheid and its entrepreneurship barriers

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Daniel Mminele takes charge at Absa

Sasha Planting
15 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Making stakeholder capitalism a reality

Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca
13 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Petroleum draft bill lays uncertain foundation for SA oil and gas production
Ed Stoddard 15 hours ago
3 mins

The fur of a Chinchilla is so thick it will suffocate fleas.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

More of the same as 2020 economic growth outlook expected to flounder

Ray Mahlaka 05 JAN
4 mins

OP-ED

What ‘Getting Brexit Done’ means generally and for South Africa

Dirk De Vos
05 JAN
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Grim economic prospects for SA as Eskom rings in New Year with load shedding

Ed Stoddard
05 JAN
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why governments should not wait for Godot

Ricardo Hausmann
05 JAN
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

2020: A wait-and-see year for the global economy

Sharon Wood
05 JAN
3 mins

Op-Ed

The Tax Gap – who is to blame and how do we fix it?

Dennis Davis
24 DEC
5 mins