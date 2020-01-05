Business Maverick

Angola and Congo tell dos Santos to cooperate with justice after asset freeze

By Reuters 5 January 2020
Caption
Isabel dos SantoIsabel dos Santos, billionaire and former chairman of Sonangol Holding-Sociedade Nacional de Combustiveis de Angola EP, attends the inauguration of Efacec Power Solutions SA's new electric mobility industrial unit in Maia, Portugal, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Photographer: Daniel Rodgrigues/Bloomberg

The presidents of Angola and Congo said on Sunday Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of Angola's previous leader and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo, should cooperate with the justice system after their assets were frozen.

In a statement, the presidents said the best way forward for dos Santos and Dokolo, as well as Mario Leite da Silva, chairman of Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA), was “maximum cooperation with the competent authorities of the state and the Angolan court”.

They are yet to react to the presidents’ comments.

Angolan president Joao Lourenco and Congo’s president Felix Tshilombo met on Sunday in the Angolan city of Benguela, the statement said.

A court document dated Dec. 23 said the government believed dos Santos, Dokolo and Silva had caused the state losses of more than $1 billion.

The asset freeze applies to personal bank accounts of dos Santos, Dokolo and da Silva in Angola and stakes they hold in Angolan firms including Unitel, BFA and ZAP MIDIA.

Dos Santos and her husband have denied the accusations, calling them “politically motivated”. Silva has declined to comment. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony; editing by David Evans)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

More of the same as 2020 economic growth outlook expected to flounder

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Grim economic prospects for SA as Eskom rings in New Year with load shedding

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why governments should not wait for Godot

Ricardo Hausmann
7 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

2020: A wait-and-see year for the global economy
Sharon Wood 5 hours ago
3 mins

Despite receiving a knighthood from the Queen, Bill Gates cannot use the title "Sir" due to his being American.

Op-Ed

The Tax Gap – who is to blame and how do we fix it?

Dennis Davis 24 DEC
5 mins

2019 BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Bob van Dijk: Bringing Naspers into the light, despite headwinds

Tim Cohen
19 DEC
5 mins

Declassified UK

REVEALED: Britain rebuffed Nelson Mandela’s appeal for oil sanctions against Nigeria after it executed environmentalists

Phil Miller and Mark Curtis
31 DEC
5 mins

Business Maverick

Athol Williams: ‘Bain & Company trying to silence me about its role in State Capture’

Ray Mahlaka
19 DEC
4 mins

Business Maverick

Eskom’s New CEO Engaged in Questionable Stock Sales at Sasol

Bloomberg
20 DEC
6 mins

Business Maverick

December 20: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
20 DEC
4 mins