President Donald Trump exits a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2019 in New York City. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced yesterday that the House will launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

An incomplete yet highly reflective gallery of our wild, wild world in 2019.

January: Polar vortex brings extreme cold temperatures

February: Creative visionary Karl Lagerfeld dies at age 85

Lady Gaga wins Best Original Song for ‘Shallow’ at 91st Academy Awards

April: Scientists capture the first image of the black hole

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris catches ablaze

Wikileaks Julian Assange is arrested by Scotland Yard

Kim Jon Un shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

May: Cyril Ramaphosa is elected President of South Africa

Taiwan becomes the first nation in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage

Theresa May announces her resignation

Formula 1 race car driver, Niki Laude, dies at 70

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is born

June: Anti-government protesters march in Hong Kong

July: Boris Johnson becomes UK Prime Minister after being elected Tory leader

USA wins FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy

The climate crisis continues as the Sahara heat wave sends temperatures to record levels

August: 50 years ago, the iconic ‘Abbey Road’ photograph was made

September: President Donald Trump’s ‘wall’ is used as a platform for protest art

October: At 22, Simone Biles is the most decorated artistic gymnast of all time, men and women combined

November: The South African Springboks win the Rugby World Cup in Japan

December: Zozibini Tunzi is crowned Miss Universe 2019

December: TIME and Daily Maverick‘s Our Burning Planet name climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year

December: South African-directed documentary, ‘Influence’, is selected to compete at Sundance Film Festival in 2020

December: Disney Plus releases ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ and Baby Yoda forces his way through the internet

President Donald J Trump becomes the third president of the United States to be impeached

