Newsdeck

UK government sets out fast track timetable for Brexit law

By Reuters 20 December 2019
Caption
Boris Johnson in London, Britain, 23 July 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The British government plans to push the legislation required to ratify its Brexit deal through the lower house of parliament by Jan. 9, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives won a large majority at last week’s election and are not expected to face any difficulty in getting the legislation through.

His predecessor Theresa May resigned after trying, and failing, three times to get her deal approved by parliament.

Lawmakers will begin debating the legislation on Friday, and then spend three further days on it from Jan. 7.

That would give it around three weeks to pass through the upper house, the House of Lords, where the government does not control scheduling. By convention the Lords does not block policies which were in a government’s election policy programme. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Costas Pitas)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

TRAINSPOTTER

How the EFF helps the media EFF itself, and other totalitarian holiday tales

By Richard Poplak

SCORPIO

Ex-Eskom bosses, Tubular Construction executives charged over R30m Kusile kickbacks saga

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
13 hours ago
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Sitting President

Zapiro
2 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 mins ago

CRICKET

Slow-cooked in the high-pressure environment of first-class cricket
Simnikiwe Xabanisa 57 mins ago
6 mins

Google is valued higher than Russia's entire stock market.

Business Maverick

Athol Williams: ‘Bain & Company trying to silence me about its role in State Capture’

Ray Mahlaka 2 hours ago
4 mins

2019 BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Bob van Dijk: Bringing Naspers into the light, despite headwinds

Tim Cohen
3 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-Ed

Zimbabwe: High-profile prosecution reveals a toxic cocktail of corruption, misogyny and abuse of office

Thandekile Moyo
1 hour ago
10 mins

OP-ED

Interesting times: A world in crisis on multiple fronts, including Nato, climate and Donald Trump

Francis A Kornegay Jr
59 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The EFF is Malema and Malema is the EFF — what happens when he falls?

Sello Lediga
2 hours ago
6 mins