Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives won a large majority at last week’s election and are not expected to face any difficulty in getting the legislation through.
His predecessor Theresa May resigned after trying, and failing, three times to get her deal approved by parliament.
Lawmakers will begin debating the legislation on Friday, and then spend three further days on it from Jan. 7.
That would give it around three weeks to pass through the upper house, the House of Lords, where the government does not control scheduling. By convention the Lords does not block policies which were in a government’s election policy programme. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Costas Pitas)
