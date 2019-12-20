Newsdeck

Less than half of all Americans want Trump ousted post-impeachment -Reuters/Ipsos poll

By Reuters 20 December 2019
Caption
U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Less than half of all Americans say President Donald Trump should be removed from office following his impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Thursday, presenting a challenge for Democrats who will seek his ouster in a U.S. Senate trial.

By Chris Kahn

The national online survey https://tmsnrt.rs/2EEmWPW, conducted in the hours after the House voted along party lines on Wednesday to charge Trump with abusing his office and obstructing Congress, found that the rare and highly contentious act by lawmakers has done little to change minds in a divided country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, had been initially hesitant to bring impeachment charges against Trump because she was concerned there would not be enough public support.

Her party then sought to build that support through public hearings on the allegations that Trump withheld military aid for Ukraine and pressured its president to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden, before Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote.

When asked about the specific impeachment charges, 53% agreed that Trump abused his office and 51% agreed that he obstructed Congress.

Some 42% of respondents – most of them Democrats – said Congress should carry out its ultimate sanction and remove the president from office, as the Senate has the power to do.

Another 17% said Trump should be formally reprimanded with a congressional censure, 29% said they want the impeachment charges dismissed, and the rest said they did not have an opinion.

Trump, the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, now faces an impeachment trial early next year in the Senate. The Republicans who control the chamber have largely supported Trump throughout the House proceedings. The leader of the upper chamber, Senator Mitch McConnell, has said there is no chance of the president being convicted.

The public has remained sharply divided on impeaching Trump, who has denounced the impeachment hearings as a witch hunt and an illegal attempt to oust him from office.

Overall, only 44% of the American public said they approved of the House’s handling of Trump’s impeachment, while 41% disapproved.

And when asked how the impeachment left them feeling about the president, 26% said they are more supportive of Trump now, while 20% said they are less supportive, and 48% it has not changed their view one way or the other.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that a minority of Americans want the Senate to remove Trump and Democrats’ potential to encourage more people in their party to vote Trump out of office in the November 2020 election.

“If Trump is acquitted and he does a victory lap, it really could be a minus for him,” said University of Michigan political scientist Nicholas Valentino. “It could become a mobilizing tool for the Democrats.”

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,108 people between Dec. 18-19 and has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 3 percentage points.

(Reporting by Chris Kahn, editing by Ross Colvin and Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

TRAINSPOTTER

How the EFF helps the media EFF itself, and other totalitarian holiday tales

By Richard Poplak

SCORPIO

Ex-Eskom bosses, Tubular Construction executives charged over R30m Kusile kickbacks saga

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
13 hours ago
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Sitting President

Zapiro
2 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 mins ago

CRICKET

Slow-cooked in the high-pressure environment of first-class cricket
Simnikiwe Xabanisa 57 mins ago
6 mins

Google is valued higher than Russia's entire stock market.

Business Maverick

Athol Williams: ‘Bain & Company trying to silence me about its role in State Capture’

Ray Mahlaka 2 hours ago
4 mins

2019 BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Bob van Dijk: Bringing Naspers into the light, despite headwinds

Tim Cohen
3 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-Ed

Zimbabwe: High-profile prosecution reveals a toxic cocktail of corruption, misogyny and abuse of office

Thandekile Moyo
1 hour ago
10 mins

OP-ED

Interesting times: A world in crisis on multiple fronts, including Nato, climate and Donald Trump

Francis A Kornegay Jr
59 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The EFF is Malema and Malema is the EFF — what happens when he falls?

Sello Lediga
2 hours ago
6 mins