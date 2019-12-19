The company will “blanket the rooftops of the markets with solar panels,” he said, adding that Rensource will also install voltage and battery systems and smart meters. “We are thinking of collaborating with distribution companies to address industrial and residential customers.”

The country of more than 200 million people is only able to send about a quarter of its total power capacity to homes and businesses due to its dilapidated infrastructure. Its transmission lines can theoretically carry only about 7,500 megawatts, according to the country’s electricity regulatory authority.

Rensource has already set up in seven market clusters across the country and is now looking to expand rapidly, according to Adesina.